Activist applauds philanthropist for reducing crime

Police in Ogun State have arrested a middle-aged man, Kola Adegbite, for allegedly using charms to beat a commercial motorcyclist to death. Adegbite, an official of the Articulate Motorcyclists Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (AMORAN), was said to have committed the crime on Sunday at the popular Bank bus stop in Ifo, the headquarters of Ifo Local Government Area.

It was learnt that the incident was fallout of an argument over union ticket collection between the suspect and the 25-year-old victim, Ahmed Azeez.

The refusal of Azeez to part with N450 as ticket levy led to an altercation with Adegbite who, along with other AMORAN officials on duty, pounced on the recalcitrant motorcyclist. Witnesses said both Azeez and Adegbite initially exchanged blows but the latter retreated and brought out a charm to hit his victim.

The suspect was said to have attempted to run away but was forced by sympathisers to carry the dying motorcyclist to the Ifo General Hospital where the victim eventually died. Policemen from Ifo Divisional Police headquarters were said to have promptly arrested Adegbite in connection with the death. Speaking with our correspondent yesterday, the victim’s brother, Akeem Azeez, decried the attitude of AMORAN officials over the issue of union ticketing.

He said: “The AMORAN people are a menace to the society. They harass riders all the time in the name of giving tickets. Less than three weeks ago, there was a case at Coker town in this local government where three riders were badly beaten over ticket issues.

