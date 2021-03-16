Metro & Crime

Activist applauds philanthropist for reducing crime

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni Abeokuta Comment(0)

Police in Ogun State have arrested a middle-aged man, Kola Adegbite, for allegedly using charms to beat a commercial motorcyclist to death. Adegbite, an official of the Articulate Motorcyclists Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (AMORAN), was said to have committed the crime on Sunday at the popular Bank bus stop in Ifo, the headquarters of Ifo Local Government Area.

 

It was learnt that the incident was fallout of an argument over union ticket collection between the suspect and the 25-year-old victim, Ahmed Azeez.

 

The refusal of Azeez to part with N450 as ticket levy led to an altercation with Adegbite who, along with other AMORAN officials on duty, pounced on the recalcitrant motorcyclist. Witnesses said both Azeez and Adegbite initially exchanged blows but the latter retreated and brought out a charm to hit his victim.

 

The suspect was said to have attempted to run away but was forced by sympathisers to carry the dying motorcyclist to the Ifo General Hospital where the victim eventually died. Policemen from Ifo Divisional Police headquarters were said to have promptly arrested Adegbite in connection with the death. Speaking with our correspondent yesterday, the victim’s brother, Akeem Azeez, decried the attitude of AMORAN officials over the issue of union ticketing.

 

He said: “The AMORAN people are a menace to the society. They harass riders all the time in the name of giving tickets. Less than three weeks ago, there was a case at Coker town in this local government where three riders were badly beaten over ticket issues.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Uncle, three others defile 15-year-old orphan

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Four men have allegedly defiled a 15-year-old orphan at Abraka in the Ethiope East Local Government of Delta State. Three of the suspects, Godday Okpakolu, Solomon and Okpolor, all neighbours to the victim, reportedly gang-raped the teenage girl. Prior to this, the victim was allegedly raped by her uncle, identified simply as Friday, who was […]
Metro & Crime

Hit-and-run driver crushes woman to death in Onitsha

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A middle-aged woman was crushed to death by a hit-and-run driver at Okpoko Junction Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday. The deceased was said to be crossing the expressway when she was knocked down by the driver who sped off immediately. Confirming the incident, Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Pascal Anigbo said […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo community protests IBEDC’s incessant power outage, outrageous bills

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Tired of the incessant power outage and continued receipt of outrageous bills, residents of Apete and other communities in Ido Local Government Area of Ibadan in Oyo State Wednesday staged a peaceful protest against the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC). Representatives of the communities including: Adaba, Alakuta, Oloya Ajibode, Fanawole, Ariyibi Alapata, Akere, Yidi, Papa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica