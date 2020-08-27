News

Activist distances self from endorsement of APC candidate, Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Comments Off on Activist distances self from endorsement of APC candidate, Ize-Iyamu

A social crusader and Humanrightsactivist, Rev. Olu Martins yesterday described as ajoketakentoofar, reportsinthe media that he has endorsed All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for the September 19 election in Edo State saying that he never joined Christian leaders in the state to endorse him.

He, however, said that though he never had any issue against the APC governorship candidate even he has close relationship with Osagie Ize- Iyamu which dates back to several years and till date, but that he has political preference to pitch tents with incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming poll.

Speaking during a press conference in Benin, the state capital, Olu Martins explained that he had been a staunch supporter of Governor Obaseki and a committed canvasser of his re-election. “I have never been known to probate and reprobate at the same time. When I support you, I do so till the end without wavering. I supported Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in 2016 and stayed with him till the Supreme Court verdict.”

Our Reporters

