Activist faults FG, Keyamo over N20,000 SPW jobs

Edo State-based human rights activist, Patrick Eholor, yesterday said that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo was not fair enough to the Nigerian graduates on his projection of payment of N20,000 monthly stipends, as part of the Federal Government Special Work Programme (SWP). The programme, under the Federal Government employment programme is designed to employ 1,000 persons across each of the 774 Local Government Areas of the federation, who are to be paid N20,000 each for three months.

While expressing his resentment, in a chat with newsmen in Benin, the state capital, he, however, said: “The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo said N46 billion had been budgeted to provide certain jobs for 774 Local Government Areas across the country.

“In their projection, they are to pay each of the beneficiaries who is either a graduate and Masters Degree holder N20,000, when the government realised that the minimum wage is N30, 000.

“Literally, they will be giving a graduate N60,000 within three months, which is less than $200.” Eholor further added that the disbursement of such money to the graduates will not address the issue of unemployment in the country, insisting that the best option was for the Federal Government to use the money to establish industries across the geo-political zones to absorb the teeming unemployed youths in the country.

