News

Activist Knocks Kogi Assembly Over Suspension Of 9 Lawmakers, 7 LG Chairmen

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

Comrade Idris Miliki, a renowned activist in Kogi State has condemned the suspension of nine lawmakers and seven Local Government Chairmen by the Kogi State House of Assembly.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Kogi Assembly on Thursday suspended nine lawmakers and Seven Council Chairman over alleged gross misconduct, terrorism, electoral violence and anti-party activities in the just concluded 2023 general elections.

Reacting to the development, Miliki took a swipe at the decision of the Assembly led by its speaker Hon. Mathew Kolawole to defer the lawmakers and council Chairmen.

According to him, the hallow chamber should not turn itself into a unit or department under the Government House in the State.

He, however, called on Governor Yahaya Bello to respect democratic principles and due process in all his activities, including dealing with all citizens of Kogi State.

While describing it as worrisome and dangerous to democratic development on the latest happenings in the Kogi State House of Assembly.

Miliki also said, “the legislators are supposed to be independent arms of government that set out its own rules and procedure.

“The recent development where members are suspended at random, calls for caution, as legislators are elected to represent their constituencies, any suspensions carried out on any of them legitimately or otherwise have reflection and impact on the constituencies they represent.

“Where a crime or criminality has been established, reports should have been made to relevant security agencies for proper investigation and persecution, as everybody is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Before any local government chairman can be removed, the legislative arm of such Local Government should have played a verifiable role, by carrying out their own legislative investigations as prescribed by law, and reports are made to the State Assembly in our own opinion.

“All reports made available to the public don’t indicate such processes have been followed”.

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
News

Chrisland School commits to grooming future African leaders

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One institution that is preparing the young generation for their future roles is Chrisland Schools, a renowned educational institution in Nigeria, known for its excellence in educational values. The school has been in existence for over four decades and was rated as the best private school in Lagos by the Ministry of Education in 2017 […]
News

BetKing, DStv partner on free packages to new agents

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In line with its com-mitment to providing further value for agents, BetKing Nigeria, has partnered with DStv to provide new agents who sign up to the network with free DStv equip-ment in addition to the welcome package pro-vided to agents.   This expanded offer is designed to support new agent businesses who register to join […]
News

Wike: Youths are the engine of growth in any country

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stressed the importance of youths to national development. According to him, for Nigeria to get out of its present economic crisis and political instability, there must be a deliberate effort to accommodatetheyouthsinthevarious aspects of the governance process. He said: “Youths occupy a very important position for national rebirth and […]

Leave a Reply