Activist seeks transfer of Marine Tech School from Transport Ministry

A human rights activist, Sheriff Mulade, has written to the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to transfer the School of Marine Technology, Burutu from the state Ministry of Transport to the Ministry of Higher Education in order to enable the institution function effectively and optimally. Mulade, who is also the President of the Riverine Communities Development Forum of Nigeria, made the call in a chat with journalists, stressing that the transfer of the school to the Ministry of Higher Education would attract academics and professionals to successfully run and manage the institution for the betterment of students and the state in general.

The human rights activist, however, noted that the School of Marine Technology in Burutu, had been attached to the state Ministry of Transport, indicating that it was merely meant to train the youths in crash programmes, instead of awarding full-fledged degree and diploma certificates as in the case of universities and polytechnics respectively. He wondered why those who conceptualised the Marine School did not place it under the state Ministry of Higher Education, a body which has the academic techniques, manpower and competence to train degree and diploma students, but rather tucked it in the Ministry of Transport, whose corporate goal is merely to train students in the business of marine transportation and technology.

According to Mulade, in tertiary education, a professional certificate is quite different from an academic certificate. On behalf of riverine communities in Delta State, he, therefore, appealed and requested Governor Okowa to transfer the school to the Ministry of Higher Education so that academic experts could run and manage the institution towards achieving its set goals. He also called on the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and the lawmakers to amend the Act that established the school and transfer it to the state Ministry of Higher Education to enable it to achieve the purpose for which it was established.

Like this: Like Loading...