Activist slams Buhari

A human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has said the New Year’s speech of President Muhammadu Buhari was nothing other than a draconian piece, laced with unnecessary threats to human rights.

The activist, who spoke yesterday, said Buhari’s intolerance for opposing voices was always manifest in his lifestyle and conduct, also condemned the fresh arrest of Omoyele Sowore by agents of government.

Adeyanju said the President’s New Year message was not just totally devoid of inspiration and consolation for citizens, but has further threatened public liberty and fundamental human rights guaranteed by the constitution.

