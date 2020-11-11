Activist sues Aisha Yesufu, Davido, Tuface, Falz, 46 others over protest

An activist, Ke n e chukwu Okeke, has sued the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Lagos, Sam Adeyemi, a rights activist, Aisha Yesufu and 48 others before an Abuja Magistrate’s Court over their alleged roles in the #EndSARS protests. Okeke had filed a criminal complaint pursuant to sections 88, 109(a), 110(1)(c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 against the defendants.

The complainant alleged that during the riot, his properties were destroyed and the defendants, who promoted the #EndSARS protests, must be brought to justice. Joined as defendants alongside Adeyemi and Yesufu are musician Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, David Adeleke otherwise known as Davido, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz; and social media comedians, Debo Adebayo aka Mr. Macaroni, and Maryam Akpaokagi aka Taoma. Others include Peter and Paul Okoye, Innocent Idibia aka Tuface, Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Michael Ajereh aka Don Jazzy and Yemi Alade. Also listed as defendants are ex-Super Eagles’ legend, Kanu Nwankwo; a former Director General, Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Dr. Joe Abah; journalist, Kiki Mordi, and actors, Yul Edochie and Uche Jombo.

Social media influencers – Feyikemi Abudu, Olorunrinu Oduala, Pamilerin Adegoke, Japhet Omojuwa, Ayo Sogunro and Deji Adeyanju – were also joined in the suit. In a supporting affidavit attached the suit, the complaint averred that the defendants played active roles in the #EndSARS protests which later became violent. He further averred “that the 1st to 50th accused persons between the 3rd day of October 2020 and the 28th day of October 2020, using Twitter, an Internet web source with URL https:// www.twitter.com within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire amongst themselves to commit misdemeanour, to wit, promoting and acting in such a manner, with intent to assist in the promotion of #EndSARS and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 97(2) of the Penal Code Act, C53 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004”.

He equally averred “that the 1st to 50th accused persons, with intent to carry out some common purpose, assembled in such a manner or being assembled under the composition of #EndSARS as to cause persons in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to fear on reasonable grounds that such assembly needlessly and without any reasonable occasion may provoke other persons tumultuously to disturb the peace.”

The complainant also averred “that properties belonging to the complaint were egregiously destroyed by some riotous and tumultuous persons instigated and incited by the 1st to 50th accused persons.” No date has been fixed for hearing of the suit.

