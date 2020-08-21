News

Activist to Enugu communities: Stop shielding perpetrators of rape, gender-based violence

Enugu State-based human rights activist, Mr. Larry Oguego has advised residents to desist from shielding their relations who had committed sexual and gender-based violence from prosecution as this practice if not tackled would embolden criminals to continue committing crimes in the society. Oguego gave the advice yesterday during a Community Dialogue on ‘Involving Men and Boys in Ending Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV)’, organized by Women Information Network (WINET), an Enugu-based non-governmental organisation at Ugwuaji Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local government area of Enugu State.

The human rights crusader suggested that suspects of rape, wife battery, sexual abuse and other form of sexual and genderbased violence should be apprehended and handed over to law enforcement agencies for prosecution. He, however, advised communities to remove barriers in reporting rape and other sexual and gender- based violence cases to the law enforcement agencies. Earlier, the Executive Director of Women Information Network, Mrs. Miriam Menkiti, said that WINET was motivated to lead a campaign to involve men and boys in ending the scourge in the society following increasing wave of sexual and gender- based violence in the society

