Activists demand justice as #EndSARS memorial holds nationwide

In remembrance of the 2020 #EndSARS protests nationwide, activists in the country yesterday called for the implementation of the fivefold 2020 demands towards ending police brutality and rebuilding Nigeria on the pillars of social justice. The group identified as #EndSARS activists at a press briefing in Lagos prior to the second anniversary, said it appreciates that some actions have been taken, in which the Nigerian Police are beneficiaries, but that the struggle continues as half measures are not enough.

The activists, however, called for public participation in the October 20 peaceful memorial walk at the Lekki toll gate and other different locations within and outside the country, including London, Montreal and Toronto. Meanwhile, the group yesterday reiterated that the five-fold demands of the group include; “Immediate release of all arrested protesters, justice for all arrested victims of police brutality and compensation for their families.

“The setting up of an independent body to oversee the investigation of all reported police misconduct, within a period of 10 days; carrying out psychological evaluation and retraining of all disbanded SARS personnel before they can be deployed – this should be verified by an independent body – and increase in police salaries.”

