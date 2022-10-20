News Top Stories

Activists demand justice as #EndSARS memorial holds nationwide

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

In remembrance of the 2020 #EndSARS protests nationwide, activists in the country yesterday called for the implementation of the fivefold 2020 demands towards ending police brutality and rebuilding Nigeria on the pillars of social justice. The group identified as #EndSARS activists at a press briefing in Lagos prior to the second anniversary, said it appreciates that some actions have been taken, in which the Nigerian Police are beneficiaries, but that the struggle continues as half measures are not enough.

The activists, however, called for public participation in the October 20 peaceful memorial walk at the Lekki toll gate and other different locations within and outside the country, including London, Montreal and Toronto. Meanwhile, the group yesterday reiterated that the five-fold demands of the group include; “Immediate release of all arrested protesters, justice for all arrested victims of police brutality and compensation for their families.

“The setting up of an independent body to oversee the investigation of all reported police misconduct, within a period of 10 days; carrying out psychological evaluation and retraining of all disbanded SARS personnel before they can be deployed – this should be verified by an independent body – and increase in police salaries.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Political appointees drag APC, INEC to court over disqualification threats

Posted on Author Reporter

    Tunde Oyesina, Abuja     A governorship and two House of Representatives aspirants have dragged the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over threats to disqualify them from taking part in the 2023 general elections. The aspirants, Ambassador Sodique Baba Abubakar, […]
News

Niger gov assigns portfolios to new commissioners

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Following the swearing in of seven commissioners in the state, Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has carried out a minor cabinet reshuffle, redeploying three commissioners to other ministries. A statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, said Governor Bello also assigned portfolios to the newly inaugurated commissioners, who took […]
News Top Stories

2023: APC Youth Caucus cautions against imposition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Southwest caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Lobby Committee has called on APC leaders across the South-West to close ranks and work together for the progress of the region and the nation at large.   At their meeting in Lagos yesterday, members of the group raised salient issues bothering on the future […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica