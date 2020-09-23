Activists protest as hotel strips workers over missing N5,000

Human rights activists in Delta State have condemned the alleged stripping of four hotel workers over a missing N5,000. The incident reportedly occurred at a hotel around the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) junction at Effurun near Warri.

The activists alleged dehumanisation of the workers as they protested in Asaba. The activists carried placards of different inscriptions such as “Human rights under attack in Delta State,” “We say no to bad justice in Nigeria,”

“This is jingle justice,” among others. They called on the Federal Government, the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and wellmeaning individuals to get justice for the victims. The leader of the protesters, the Director of Young Nigerian Rights Organisation, Victor Ojei, alleged that the owner of the hotel, a former minister of state for Education, allegedly stripped the workers, three females and a male, before ordering their arrest.

He said: “We are here today (Tuesday) to protest the dehumanisation of four staff of (a) hotel in Warri, over a missing N5,000. We are saying no to bad justice in Nigeria. “Three females and one man were held hostage, stripped naked in the hotel room, photographed and put on video cameras by the management of the hotel.

“Last Friday, the management of the hotel stripped the ladies naked, filmed them in presence of the police at gunpoint. Cash was also withdrawn from the victims’ accounts through their ATM cards before the police bundled them into a waiting van. “The police, who suppose to protect the citizens, connived with the hotel management and dehumanised them.

Let us assume that they stole the money, there are channels to address it.” A human rights lawyer, Collins Chidiebere, said the human rights organisations could no longer keep quiet over human rights abuses in the state.

He said: “I saw the pictures of the people stripped naked because of a false allegation. We cannot continue with this jungle justice; we cannot continue with abuses and injustice. We lawyers have come out to fight this act. This protest is a call to Nigerians, a call to lawyers. “Human rights are supposed to be respected. These victims were kidnapped, held hostage, stripped naked for a period of four days because they were accused of stealing money which is a mere allegation.

There is a court of competent jurisdiction that should look into the matter and confirm whether these persons were innocent or guilty of the allegation.” The victims were charged to court after four days of detention when some human rights activists stepped into the case.

