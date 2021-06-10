News

Activists task FG on 10-year ecosystem road map

The Environmental Rights Action/ Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), has called on the Federal Governments to develop a 10-year ecosystem restoration road map for the country. ERA/FoEN Executive Director, Dr. Godwin Uyi- Ojo, made the call yesterday in Benin in a lecture titled; “Environmental Emergency for Ecosystem Restoration,” to mark 2021 World Environmental Day.” He said restoring the ecosystem would protect and improve the livelihood of millions of people and maintain the earth’s biological diversity.

He also called on governments at all levels to declare a state of environmental emergency for ecosystem restoration. Uyi-Ojo said the road map and state of emergency had become nec-essary in order to raise awareness and restore living in harmony with nature. “For decades, scientific evidence shows that the impacts and pressures of our productive activities related to our additive dependence on mining and fossil fuels extraction, extensive livestock farming, industrial agriculture, gigantic infrastructure, fisheries, forestry, hence these harmful activities require a roll back,” he said.

