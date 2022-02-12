Activities, menace of herdsmen in Nigeria

One major threat to security in Nigeria today is the menace of attacks by Fulani herdsmen that have led to several loss of lives and properties. It is either the Fulani herdsmen are killing scores of farmers and residents in Benue, Kaduna, Katsina or Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Kano, Maiduguri or any other part of the country. Just in January, 2022, no fewer than five persons were reportedly killed as fresh crisis ensued when Fulani herdsmen attacked farmers in the Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was learnt that the Fulani herdsmen and some Ohori farmers engaged one another in a clash at Idofa village, leading to loss of lives and property worth millions of naira. According to reports, the residents of Aworo community in the Yewa North Local Government chased the herdsmen from their village to Idofa in Imeko, killing three of them and their cows.

Aworo people had accused the Fulani of destroying their farms and water sources through open grazing of cows, a practice the Ogun State government had banned. A community leader who spoke on the condition of anonymity said there was a reprisal attack days later after the Aworo people killed the three herdsmen in Idofa. He said the retaliation led to the death of two Yorubas, one of whom was burnt beyond recognition. Houses, four maize barns, motorcycles and other valuables were reportedly set ablaze by the attackers. “The Aworo people chased the herdsmen from Yewa North to Idofa in Imeko.

They killed three of them there and killed their cows. “On Thursday, the Fulani herdsmen returned in the dead of the night to launch an attack. They killed two persons, set houses and other properties on fire. One of those killed was burnt in a house beyond recognition.

It took the intervention of the police and the Amotekun corps to calm the situation “As we are talking, many Ohoris are injured, hundreds are now displaced at Imeko town. We need the attention of the Federal and the State Governments to take care of the displaced persons,” the community leader explained. There were reports of attacks by suspected herdsmen in the boundary area of Ebonyi/Benue in May, 2021, which affected seven vilages of Ndigwe, Ataloga, Odokem, Ekile, Nduobasi,, Ekpufu and Obakota.

The attack led to the death of over 30 indigenes of Ebonyi. In a statement, the Executive Chairman of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, Chief James Oche said “Operation Whirlstroke Military Outfit after we reached out to them, helped salvage the ensuing massacre by repelling the attacks and forcing the assailants to withdraw.”

“It was the response of the Operation Whirlstroke Military Outfit after we reached out to them that helped salvage the ensuing massacre by repelling the attacks and forcing the assailants to withdraw.” It was learnt that the attack on Orile-Igbooro community, Korole village and part of Oja- Odan town, all in Yewa North Local Council, left many people injured, including children, with machete cuts and gunshot wounds. A mother and her child were among the three persons killed in their huts in Orile-Igbooro, while two persons were said to be in critical conditions after the herdsmen shot them. The herdsmen reportedly invaded the villages around early February, 2021 and shot indiscriminately.

They reportedly set ablaze three houses and storehouses, where farm produce and other valuables were kept. The attack, which came barely 24 hours after two persons were killed in Owode Ketu created tension across the area and beyond, as investigations showed that the Fulani herdsmen have found their way to border communities in the state. The Coordinator, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Yewa North Branch, Akerewusi Adekunle, who confirmed the development to on the phone, said the area had been under a huge security threat, as there are several reports of lawless killing by armed Fulani herdsmen.

He said: “Just last week, a young man was murdered in Iho village, around Imeko Afon. Some days ago, the same rebellious group of herders attacked Owode- Ketu community, where several lives were sent to early graves, while many sustained various degrees of injuries. “Similarly, overnight, this same evildoers attacked Orile-Igbooro community, Korole village and part of Oja-odan town to wreak havoc, which also claimed the lives of many helpless people.”

A recent report revealed that between 2017 and May 2, 2020, Fulani herdsmen conducted 654 attacks, killed 2,539 and kidnapped 253 people in Nigeria. The report titled, ‘Working Document — Fulani Militias’ Terror: Compilation of News (2017-2020),’ revealed blood-curdling statistics of vicious attacks, deaths and kidnappings by the herdsmen. It stated that the herdsmen assaults against farmers in Nigeria were “regular, systematic, targeted attacks.” The author of the report José Luis Bazán, an independent researcher and analyst, based in Brussels, Belgium, said, “Nigerians are suffering widespread and systematic terrorist attacks by, mainly, Boko Haram, the ISILaligned Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), Fulani militias and Ansaru.”

Bazán, however, pointed out: “The Global Terrorist Index 2019 published by the Institute for Economics and Peace, indicates that the primary driver of the increase in terrorism in Sub-Saharan Africa was a rise in terrorist activity in Nigeria attributed to Fulani extremists: in 2018, Fulani extremists were responsible for the majority of terror-related deaths in Nigeria (1,158 fatalities), with an increase by 261 and 308 percent respectively from the prior year.” The report noted that most of the “Fulani attacks were armed assaults” (200 out of 297 attacks) against civilians (84 percent of the attacks). A breakdown analysis of the document indicates that in 2017, there were 99 attacks resulting in the killing of 202 people while 12 were kidnapped. In 2018, the attacks intensified rising to 245 resulting in bloodbath that caused 1,478 deaths.

The number of those kidnapped during that period rose to 29. Last year, 169 attacks, 524 killings, and three kidnappings were reported. But behind the figures, the document said the attacks, killings, and kidnappings were targeted at farmers who were “predominantly Christians.” The report said, “Most of the victims are farmers (predominantly, Christians), but Fulani (predominantly, Muslim) have also attacked policemen, soldiers, etc.” It noted further, “In our view, we can’t remain blind to the reality of regular, systematic, targeted attacks carried out by a minority of Fulani groups that spread terror among (Christian) farmers to achieve their own purposes, using AK47s, too. All these have led to several security threats with a call on the Federal Government to take more decisive actions against the perpetrators.

Adejare O. Adegbuyi writes from Ibadan, Oyo State.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...