Activities of G5 governors’ll not affect PDP in 2023 elections – Farouk

Alhaji Idi Farouk is a former Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA). In this interview with ONWUKA NZESHI, he speaks on the forthcoming general election, issues concerning the campaigns and advises Nigerians to watch out for the right candidates as they go to the polls

What is your view on the demand by the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu?

Everybody has a right to hold an opinion on any issue and on this case the Governor Nyesom Wike group believes that Ayu should leave. Meanwhile, Ayu says that he doesn’t see how his leaving would help his party. All of them are entitled to their own opinions but let us look at it from the position of the party’s constitution.

If Ayu resigns for whatever reasons; the next person in hierarchy takes over. That is not to say that if there is a clear understanding that the leadership should move to the South that an extraordinary convention cannot be convened for that purpose.

It is only a convention that can really determine the fate of Ayu as the national chairman of the party. If Ayu goes today, the next person to him, incidentally, is from Yobe State, the same region as Ayu, which makes the matter worse, going by their argument. But like I said, all of them are entitled to their own arguments.

The good thing that I know is that none of them has left the party. The five governors have not left the party; they are still operating from within the party. Some are even contesting the next elections on the platform of the party.

As we speak, even those who are not contesting directly, like Wike, has a candidate that he is supporting, still within the PDP. So, I think that at the end of the day, sanity will prevail.

Do you think this wrangling will affect the fortunes of the party?

As it is now, the situation is not too tidy. But whether it would affect the fortunes of the party electorally, I do not think so.

Why do you think this won’t affect the party when as many as five governors are not with the party’s presidential candidate?

I do not really see how that would affect the party negatively because we all agree that these governors are aggrieved, but they are all still within the party. As it is now, some of the aggrieved governors are contesting the senatorial election which comes up on the same day as the presidential election.

So, are you going to say, vote for me in PDP and vote Mr. ABC in party XYZ on that day? It’s a little clumsy. I don’t see how feasible that would be.

Do you think that the party has handled this crisis properly?

Yes; but who is the party? I believe you’re referring to the leadership of the party. Incidentally, the leadership is Ayu because he is the national chairman of the party today, and therefore, the established leader of the party and he is the one being asked to resign.

The hullabaloo over whether he should step down or not is rather unnecessary. The G5 is insisting that he should step down, but Ayu is standing on a very firm ground that he was democratically elected as national chairman at the national convention, which is the highest organ of the party. So, if you ask me, have they handled it right?

I don’t know how else or how rightly it could have been handled. If you mean that Atiku Abubakar should step in and tell Ayu to go, it doesn’t work like that. Atiku is the presidential candidate of the party, while Ayu is not a candidate, but the established chairman of the party.

You have to understand the fact that the party has a constitution and that is why you’ll hear Atiku say at all times and at every forum that ‘let us resolve this issue within the confines of the law.’ I believe that is the right statement to make because you really cannot get Ayu out without some kind of general understanding and agreement based on the law and the constitution of the party.

Like I said earlier, you cannot solve the problem by just getting Ayu out because if he resigns today, the Deputy National Chairman (North) will take over. That is the constitution of the party and no one person is bigger than the constitution of the party.

What about the issues being raised by the G5 that it is a matter of integrity and that Ayu promised to resign in the event that someone from his region emerges as the presidential candidate?

As a matter of fact, I don’t know what you mean by integrity. It is like trying to make a mountain out of a mole hill. It is not a matter of integrity. What are we talking about? Please, can we keep that where it belongs!

What do you make of the controversies trailing the same faith ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC)?

I want to ask you; what are they saying is wrong with the same faith ticket? What is it about with this same faith ticket that some people want to make it look as if we are talking about same sex marriage?

For goodness sake, it is not same sex marriage. It is same faith ticket. I am a Muslim, you’re a Muslim and we are on the same ticket, canvassing for votes from the electorate. What is wrong with that? It is the choice of the candidate. So, basically why should this lead to so much noise?

If you’re against it, please work against it. Basically that is what you should do within the party. Talk to the electorate. What is this hullabaloo about? At the end of the day, if you’re against it, you just don’t vote for it!

So, I don’t even know what the hullabaloo is all about. It is the choice of the presidential candidate. The candidate has established that he was given names and he chose this one in the belief that it will help him in the race. That is his belief and you can’t take it away from him.

Do you think such choice is the best the APC can offer given the religious diversity in Nigeria?

In this case, the candidate we’re talking

about, Bola Tinubu, has a Christian wife. So, you can’t hold it against him that he is against Christians. No! But if that is your belief, for goodness sake go ahead and vote against it and spare us all the troubles.

It is within anybody’s right to vote against it. As far as I am concerned, that is the truth. You are talking about our religious diversity, but the man himself is married to a Christian.

What other proof do you want before you agree that he understands and believes in the Christian faith? If you hold an election in Tinubu’s house today, in his own immediate family, the Christians would win because some of his children are going to church with their mother. But, that is not the issue.

We’re talking about election and Tinubu believes that Senator Kashim Shettima will help his ticket more than the others presented to him. So, please, let us stop making another mountain out of something that is not even a mole hill. It’s less than a mole hill.

Some Christians in the North and who are members of the APC are strongly opposed to the same faith ticket. What is your take on that?

It is within their right to condemn what they don’t like and express how they feel. I’m not condemning them. No! They should go ahead with their belief and work against it because that is the nature of politics.

But then, the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC, Governor Simon Lalong, is a Christian too. Can you also take that away from him? The issue of politics is that you win some and you lose some but make sure that the some that you’re getting is the majority.

Do you think that the political parties are prepared for the 2023 elections?

Surely, they are already prepared; they’re all on the streets soliciting for support for their candidates in their own way. Already, every political party has launched their campaigns and are currently moving from state to state, canvassing for votes.

The other day, Tinubu was in Warri, Atiku was in Kwara and Peter Obi was in Ibadan. Everybody is somewhere campaigning because the elections are drawing very close. Even the parties that are not as big as the ones I mentioned are moving. Like Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP); I know he is going from door to door.

Everybody has his own style of campaign. So, are they prepared? Yes! They began their preparations by fielding candidates for the elections and now that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given the go ahead for campaigns, they are on the streets of Nigeria, selling their candidates and their parties to the electorate.

What are your impressions on the nature of the campaign in terms of addressing real issues?

The funniest thing about it is that it is the parties that will determine the type of campaign they want. They are talking to the electorate, not to you and I only. Yes, we are also part of the electorate but they are talking to the larger population of Nigerians in the best way they think it will resonate with the electorate.

If you’re talking about issues in the campaigns, they are addressing some of them. When you hear some say the current government has failed; this government has not provided this and that or this man is not capable of doing what he said he would do; they are talking about issues. But, can you take away some other hard facts from the campaigns?

No! They will decide, that is also the nature of campaigns. It is not as you, the reporter has designed it but as the campaigner, the man in the field feels he should communicate with the people.

Are there issues that you think are missing in the campaigns?

Governor Wike’s appointment of 200,000 aides is an issue, but I haven’t heard it discussed in any campaign. It is something that people can campaign on. They can say no; this looks like vote buying. I haven’t heard it but then, that is what it seems.

What about critical national issues such as security, border control and the economy?

Every campaign meassage that I’ve listened to has addressed issues of economy and security. Don’t forget that they are not campaigning in English language only. In some places, they also campaign in local languages, so that if you have difficulties understanding English, it would be explained in the local languages.

Even some of the manifestoes and agenda of the candidates have been translated into local languages. How can we say they have not been addressing issues? Maybe they are not talking about issues in the way you know it, but they are surely talking about issues.

The redesigning of the Naira is being touted as a masterstroke against vote buying in the forthcoming elections. Do you agree with that belief?

No, I don’t think so. Vote buying has moved to a different level. I told you about the Wike’s appointment of 200,000 aides. What does that mean for elections in the state? Are they not voters? I’m just asking, I don’t know.

But then, I’m not an economist to know the advantages and disadvantages of the currency redesign, but if you’re talking about the age of the Naira that we all hold, the dirtiness and its detriment to our health, redesigning and giving us new notes is not a bad idea. If you’re talking about those who stole money and hid it under their beds, wardrobes, water tanks and underground vaults, I can also understand.

The complaint of the Central Bank is that more than half of the money supposedly in circulation is not in the formal banking system. I agree with them that the redesigning policy can help to correct the abnormally.

Now, such hidden monies would be forced to come out and when it does, it will go back to the banks where it belongs. At least people like you and I who might want to borrow to fund certain projects can have access to such funds through the banks.

The banks are in the business of buying and selling of money. When they collect from you and lend to another person, it is for a fee and that is how they make the profits they declare in billions every year. So, basically if the money is not in their hands, they can’t make money and we will all be shortchanged. So, though I’m not an economist, I think the policy makes sense.

What is your view on the insistence of INEC to deploy technology in the forthcoming elections?

We should deploy technology in all spheres of our lives. Are we not using technology now with you recording me with all those gadgets? The security that we all complain about, we should deploy technology to tackle the challenges. When kidnapper takes a victim, is it not technology he/she uses to communicate?

But there is also another technology that can show where they are hiding. We should deploy technology even in our economy. So, INEC is well within its right and mandate to deploy technology in the elections. From what they are saying, we can vote here and from this location, post the results to a results viewing portal for everyone to see.

What used to happen was that during elections, there would be ballot box snatching by thugs who take the materials somewhere and change the figures. But now, as the votes are counted and announced at the polling unit, it is transferred electronically to the viewing portal. I think that we should give kudos to INEC for taking this innovative step.

Are you confident that we are going to have cleaner elections going forward?

I am not confident that we are going to have cleaner elections; it is not about my confidence. Don’t forget that even with technology, there are yahoo yahoo people always trying to undermine technology. So, it is my hope that we will have cleaner elections. In fact, it is technology that gives us the hope and inspires the confidence that there will be cleaner elections, not that I am confident.

What advice do you have for the political parties, candidates and even the electorate as we move towards the elections?

We should watch out for good candidates among those seeking our votes. We should look at the antecedents of each candidate, what positions they have held before now and what they have achieved in public service or even in their private and personal lives. Most of the candidates are known to so many people, so like we say in the Nigerian parlance, shine your eyes while voting.

As for me, I always pray to God to give me what He knows, will be good for me and not that which I think I want. He has done it in the past and I believe he will do it again.

Are you saying that Nigerians should pray to God to help them make the right choice?

Are you saying that Nigerians should not pray? We do pray! Not only do we pray, God has given us the intelligence to also discern what is good and apply the knowledge. Therefore, it is in applying this intelligence that I’m praying to God to give me the wisdom to choose that which is right for me.

The Federal Government has announced the commencement of oil drilling in the North. What does this mean for Nigeria?

I’m happy that oil has been found in the North, but I don’t want oil to be found only in the North, it should be found in every other place in the country. When you say oil has been found in the North, you need to pin it down to a location.

The new oil found is in Bauchi State, at its borders with Gombe State. We have to be definite because even the oil in the South is not in every community. For instance, Delta is an oil producing state but oil is not found in every community in that state.

So, let us not just say oil has been found in the North. My joy is that oil has been found in another location which incidentally happens to be in the North, specifically Gombe and Bauchi states. May it be good for them and may the government also handle it properly so that it will not only be good for the immediate communities where the oil has been found, but also for Nigeria.

We shouldn’t handle it the way we have handled the Niger Delta. It is also my hope that the Niger Delta itself should be appropriately compensated and looked after. We should run it effectively.

Every country that has oil is better off than we are probably because of how they’ve been able to manage their own. It seems like we are the only people who are suffering in spite of our oil.

We have no control of our pipelines, we have no control of who lifts our oil, we have refineries that don’t refine oil and we are forced to import petroleum products, which we have the comparative advantage to produce locally. We should take the latest discovery of oil as another opportunity to turn a new leaf and do things differently.

We should pray to God and work hard enough to make sure we turn it into a blessing rather than a curse. We must not allow the sorry state of the Niger Delta to replicate itself. I’ve been to the Niger Delta and in Oloibiri, where oil was first found in Nigeria, people still defecate in the sea. They still build houses without toilets. Poverty is at its highest. If you go there, you will know that there is poverty and there is no reason for such a situation.

In fact, where should be the richest, is turning out to be the poorest. It should not be allowed to continue because it is wrong. It should be righted and this find should be a new beginning for us.

Talking about the paradox of our country as an oil producer, the fuel queues are back again in spite of the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act. Where do we go from here?

No law can change anything or situation unless the operators truly want a change in their situation. No Act of Parliament, good as it may be, can implement itself. There are people who implement laws. If you make a law and you leave it at that, nothing will happen.

The problem is not with the law, but the people who are operating or supposed to operate the law. Like you pointed out, the fuel queues are here again, there is petroleum subsidy, there are regulatory agencies and yet we are still where we had always been all these years.

I told you I’m not an expert, but I understand that there is a provision of about N3 trillion for fuel subsidy in the budget. Does it make sense that you cannot drive into a fuel station and fill your tank without hassles?

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NNPCL) claims that we consume about 63 million litres of petrol per day but then, I ask, how many cars do we have in the country? How many people are driving the cars?

This fuel subsidy that government claims to be paying, is it just for us to ride our cars? I know that it cannot be for industries because the industries are not running; most of them have gone moribund. How many litres of fuel do we use a day? Why do we keep saying we consume over 63 million litres of fuel every day?

This subsidy issue is one area that is very opaque and it is my hope and prayer that whoever comes to power next year should do the needful to sanitise the system. Sanction appropriately those who should be sanctioned and squeeze appropriately those that need to be squeezed out of the system. He should get back our money that is being stolen and bring those people who are fleecing the system to book. But don’t tell me that we consume 60 million litres of fuel everyday.

How many cars do we have? Do we fill our tanks and put all our cars on the road every day? I think that corruption in that place must be enormous. At the beginning of this administration, we were told that they had done away with subsidy and there was no subsidy as an item in the budget for some time, but later, it showed up. It means somebody somewhere was determining what to pay and was paying it from behind the scene.

What has happened to such people? Nothing has happened to anybody up till now. As long as we continue on this path, we will continue lamenting. Even those who imported bad fuel were not sanctioned, yet the bad fuel damaged people’s cars. I believe they also paid subsidy on the bad fuel.

As we speak, there is the $1.5 billion contract for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery. Has the fund been utilised? We haven’t heard what has happened to that contract and I hope the time proposed for the contract has not elapsed.

What is your take on the move by the Federal Government to float a national carrier in collaboration with Ethiopian Airline?

We have all that we need to run an effective airline. We have indigenous aviation companies, like Air Peace, that are doing pretty well. We have a number of other thriving airlines owned and managed by Nigerians. So, why are we bringing in Ethiopians to come and run our national carrier?

Which other country have you seen setting up a national carrier and getting other people to run it for them? Why are we bringing Ethiopians to run our airline?

It is an indictment and a disgrace on our professionals in the aviation industry. Nothing can be more damning on our reputation and even diplomatic sense. Why is our Ministry of Aviation not being run by the Ethiopians since they are experts in aviation matters? What rubbish! I think it makes no sense.

