Activities pick up at Ogun FMC as resident doctors resume work

Medical activities started picking up yesterday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, as resident doctors returned to their duty posts following the suspension of their two-month-old strike. When New Telegraph visited the hospital, it was observed that normal medical and health care services resumed fully as doctors were seen attending to patients.

TheMedicalDirectorProf Adewale Musa-Olomu monitoredactivitiesatthehospital. The President, National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD), FMC, Victor Adebiyi, told New Telegraph that doctors had fully resumed. He said, “Members are back at work and they (patients) expect that whenever they come to the hospital to access services, they will be attended to. “Their expectations should be the same as I hat they got before the strike. For as many that want healthcare services delivery, once they get to the hospital, they will be attended to immediately.”

Like this: Like Loading...