News

Activities pick up at Ogun FMC as resident doctors resume work

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Medical activities started picking up yesterday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, as resident doctors returned to their duty posts following the suspension of their two-month-old strike. When New Telegraph visited the hospital, it was observed that normal medical and health care services resumed fully as doctors were seen attending to patients.

TheMedicalDirectorProf Adewale Musa-Olomu monitoredactivitiesatthehospital. The President, National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD), FMC, Victor Adebiyi, told New Telegraph that doctors had fully resumed. He said, “Members are back at work and they (patients) expect that whenever they come to the hospital to access services, they will be attended to. “Their expectations should be the same as I hat they got before the strike. For as many that want healthcare services delivery, once they get to the hospital, they will be attended to immediately.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Obaseki opens defense in certificate forgery suit today

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

Court strikes out suit challenging Ize-Iyamu’s nomination   Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will today, at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, open his defense in the alleged forgery of his University of Ibadan degree certificate.   His former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its chieftains, Williams Edobor, had […]
News

IPOB declares war on hoodlums enforcing stay-at-home order on Mondays

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied those enforcing its stay-at-home order in the South-East on Mondays, saying it has since suspended the order. Pupils of Comprehensive Secondary School, Nkume Njaba, in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State were reportedly chased out of their examination hall by gunmen suspected to be IPOB members […]
News

China orders mass testing in Wuhan as COVID outbreak spreads

Posted on Author Reporter

  China suspended flights and trains, cancelled professional basketball league games and announced mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan on Tuesday as widening outbreaks of the delta variant reached the city where the disease was first detected in late 2019. While the total number of cases is still in the hundreds, they are far more widespread […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica