Activities wane on fixed income yields, profit taking

Despite investors’ hope for a better 2021 as panic over COVID-19 seems to be fading, investors’ cumulative Year-to-Date (YTD) returns on investments in equities during the first half of the year closed negative at –5.8 per cent. Investors in equities recorded a loss of N1.298 trillion during the half year of 2021 following massive profit taking and low sentiments to growing concerns about the rising insecurities in the country. Analysts attributed the drop in the indices to sell pressure by investors, saying the trend may be sustained as they continue to offload shares to leverage the appreciation recorded largely during the first month of the year. Statistics available to New Telegraph show that activities on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), which opened the trading year at N21.058 trillion in market capitalisation and 40.270.72 in index at the beginning of trading on January 4, 2021, closed the half year of the year on June 30, 2021, at N19.760 trillion and 37,907.28 index points, hence earning a year-to-date loss of about N1.298 trillion or -6 per cent year to date. The Nigerian equities market had ended the first month of 2021 on an impressive note, as investors increased their buying pressure, especially on blue-chip stocks. The equities benchmark recorded its highest return rising 5.3 per cent to become the Africa’s best performing stock. Positive sentiments had returned to the local bourse, as the gradual release of corporate earnings bolstered buying interests in dividend-paying stocks. This was further strengthened by the outcome of the MPC meeting, which reinforced the theme of “lower for longer” yields in the FI market. However, investors in equities recorded a loss of N1.758 trillion during the last two months (February and March) 2021 following massive profit takings and low sentiment to growing concerns about the rising yields in the fixed income market. Meanwhile, equity trading on the floor of the (NGX) ended the month of April 2021 on an impressive note as positive sentiments returned to the local bourse. The gradual release of Q1 corporate earnings bolstered buying interests in dividend-paying stocks to close the market with a gain of about N419 billion or two per cent. Notwithstanding, investor recorded a loss of N813 billion during the month of May following another massive profit takings and low sentiment to growing concerns about the rising insecurities in the country. But, despite the short fall on equities, the stock market community finally secured approvals from the regulatory authorities for demutualisation of the then Nigeria Stock Exchange during the period under review.

NSE gets final approval for demutualisation

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), during the half year, received final approvals of its demutualisation plan from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) respectively. With these approvals, the exchange completed its demutualisation process. Under the demutualisation plan, a new non-operating holding company, the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (‘NGX Group’) was created. The group created three operating subsidiaries, namely: Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX Limited), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulation company and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company. All the entities have been duly registered at the CAC. Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, NSE Council President, said: “Successful demutualisation was one of my fundamental objectives when I assumed the presidency of the exchange. The SEC’s decision today to approve NSE’s demutualisation plans brings this aspiration to a successful conclusion in a process that included the passage of the Demutualisation Act through the National Assembly. “We are elated that this milestone has been achieved as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the commencement of trading at the exchange and now look forward to the future public listing of its shares on NGX Limited. “On behalf of the NSE, I would like to warmly thank all those that have worked assiduously to achieve this watershed event on our journey to make the NSE a multifaceted exchange that extends across various markets and geographical regions.” The approvals by SEC and CAC signify that NSE can now activate its Transition Plan to a new operational structure and holding company. The extensive transition plan, taking the group and its subsidiaries through to full operational launch, covers legal and practical changes to enable the functioning of the new corporate structure, with no loss of service and a seamless transition for market participants. The transition plan will also see the inauguration of boards for each of the new entities, staff reallocation to their respective functions within the operating subsidiaries, operationalisation of business plans and budgets, technology systems transfer and the requisite arm’s length agreements between the entities.

SEC approves appointment of CEOs for demutualised entities

In order to facilitate the operational structure, the National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, during the period, announced the appointment of chief executives to head its nonoperating holding company and operating subsidiaries. They are Mr. Oscar Onyema, Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc; Mr. Temi Popoola, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Limited and Ms.Tinuade Awe, Chief Executive Officer, NGX Regulation Limited. Commenting on the appointments, Ogunbanjo, Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) Board of Directors, stated: “The confirmation of these appointments are an important step in the process of building a leading and resilient African Exchange Group following the completion of our demutualisation programme. I am delighted to continue working with Oscar N. Onyema, OON who has played a significant role in the reshaping of the Exchange.

SEC approves 7 NGX’s ETDs

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had, in June, the last month of the half year, approved seven derivatives contracts NGX. The approved contracts are: Access Bank Plc Stock Futures, Dangote Cement Plc Stock Futures, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Stock Futures, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc Stock Futures, Zenith Bank Plc Stock Futures, NGX 30 Index Futures, and NGX Pension Index Futures. This announcement follows the successful registration of NG Clearing by SEC, as a premier Central Counterparty, effective 7 June 2021. With these approvals, NGX is inching closer to launch West-Africa’s first Exchange Traded Derivatives supported by NG Clearing in the risk management process.

Ahead of the launch of derivatives, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, noted that “the launch of the derivatives market aligns with our commitment to build a market that thrives on innovation and responds to the needs of stakeholders in accessing and using capital. We are, therefore, excited about the prospects of deepening Africa’s position in the global financial markets through ETDs, as well as enhancing liquidity and mitigating against price, duration and other financial risks that may arise from sophisticated financial transactional activities.” NGX collaborated with both local and international organisations such as SEC, JPMorgan Chase, CBOE Options Institute and NG Clearing to facilitate in-depth capacity building programme on the derivatives market. In addition, through its learning and development arm, X-Academy, NGX has hosted trainings to prepare capital market players who wish to undertake the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment UK Global Derivatives qualification exam, and is on track to host further trainings for other stakeholders in the near term.

Analysts review

Analysts at Cordros capital, while reviewing the half year, said following an impressive start to the year wherein the ASI gained 5.3 per cent in January, domestic investors have sold down equity investments in reaction to the rapid yet expected changes in yields in the FI market. “In our 2021 outlook, we stated that the market would deliver further upside in the first half before retracing in the second half due to an uptick in FI yields. “However, contrary to our expectations, yields began trending upwards in February. As a result, bearish sentiments dominated the local bourse in H1-2021 as the ASI fell below the 40,000 psychological mark on February 26 – the first time since November 30, 2020. “The main trigger for the bearish mood in the market emanated from the OMO auction conducted by CBN at the twilight of February, where stop rates rose by an average of 467bps to 8.5 per cent. “This sent signals to investors that the era of the low yield environment had finally run its course. With domestic investors dominating activities in the local bourse (YTD average share of transactions of 78.9 per cent as of May, a reduction in portfolio allocation to equities ensued,” the analysts said. Activity levels in the market also waned on the back of the developments in the FI market. According to Nigeria Exchange Group’s (NGX) data, the value of transactions executed by domestic investors declined by 58.4 per cent to N76.90 billion as of May 2021 from N184.91 billion in January 2021. On the other hand, foreign investors continued to exhibit apathy towards the local bourse due to lingering liquidity constraints in the FX market and protracted delays in implementing structural reforms.

Last line

The regulators should continue to encourage investors to promote access to diverse investment opportunities and strengthen investor confidence in the capital market.

