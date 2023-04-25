News

Activity Snacking Can Help Improve Blood Sugar Levels – Study

Walking for three minutes every half an hour could help im- prove blood sugar levels. These are the findings of a small trial presented at a UK diabetes charity’s conference.

The study of 32 people with type 1 diabetes showed blood sugar levels lowered when they took regular walking breaks over a seven-hour period. 1 Diabetes UK said these ‘activity snacks’ could offer practical, cost-free changes.

Diabetes is a lifelong condition that causes a person’s blood sugar level to become too high. In type 1 diabetes the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the cells that produce insulin.

This means the pancreas can no longer produce insulin – leading to high blood sugar levels. People need to take regular insulin medication. Over long periods of time high blood sugar can result in complications like kidney failure, eye problems and heart attacks.

