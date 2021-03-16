Actor Ahmad Mansour on how its his mission to empower people to succeed

Whether it was his positive mindset or hunger to revolutionize the industry, the resilience of Mansour allowed him to make a name for himself in the film industry.

2020 has been an extraordinarily challenging year for many of Europe’s actors and entertainment professionals, and it will never be the same again, but when it comes to mentality, Ahmad Mansour has learned that it takes a degree of courage to conquer the challenges during tough moments.

Mansour is an Australian actor, TV and radio presenter who was born on October 23, 1989, in Sydney, NSW.

He found a new career direction in the acting industry after being offered a small part as an extra in an indie feature film and that was the moment when he started taking on bigger roles.

From then, he has played important roles in plenty of high budget films made in Germany and Australia and has also worked with top directors such as Colin Fletcher and Tony Tisle.

His first appearance was in Channel Nines UNDERBELLY the Golden Mile, which kick started his career in the film industry and also got him another role in Channel Nine Rescue Special Ops.

Apart from being an actor, Mansour is the Founder of ‘Luxury Supercar Rentals Dubai.’

For customers around the world who visit Dubai from the UK, the US, and Asia, he has created a compelling bid. With the area experiencing a transition, disposable income has been on the rise for a decade, and there has been an increase in demand for luxury travel thanks to this shift, there’s been a surge in demand for luxury travel.

The entrepreneur has established a globally recognised company in the luxury and travel industry through his exclusive offering of luxury cars, including models from Maserati, Ferrari, and the iconic Aston Martin seen in the recent James Bond film. The businessman has also travelled around the world extensively, visiting Hong Kong, Thailand, Australia, China, and many more, sharing his expertise and working with business leaders to further develop his offering.

Though his passion for supercars is strong, his primary focus still remains acting.

He always stays ready to function on intriguing movie projects and now, he’s been waiting to look in a movie endeavour to showcase his experience in acting.

To know more about him, follow him on his Instagram account www.instagram.com/ahmed.amwell

