Arts & Entertainments

Actor Depp accuses ex-wife of lying in libel action against UK tabloid

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Hollywood star Johnny Depp began legal action against a British tabloid on Tuesday over allegations he had physically abused his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heard, accusing her of lying and conducting extra-marital affairs.
Depp, the 57-year-old star of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for libel over an article Wootton wrote in April 2018 calling him a “wife beater”.
Depp’s lawyer David Sherborne said in a written opening statement to London’s High Court, where both actors were seen arriving earlier, that the libel case involved “well-known actor Johnny Depp” and “allegations that he seriously physically assaulted his former wife, the actress, Amber Heard”.
“Not just once but on at least 14 different occasions it is now said, causing her such serious injuries and being so violent that it led Ms Heard to fear for her very life,” Sherborne said.
He said Heard had first aired the allegations in May 2016 when she obtained a restraining order against Depp at a Los Angeles court when she appeared to have bruises on her face caused in an incident six days earlier, reports Reuters.
“There is a substantial body of evidence … which clearly demonstrates that this was a lie manufactured by Ms Heard and her friends,” Sherborne said.
In papers submitted to the court, Depp’s team also said Heard had begun an affair with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk in early 2015 shortly after they had got married and had engaged in at least one extra-marital relationship with her co-stars, with actor James Franco named.
The case is set to last for three weeks, the judge, Andrew Nicol, said. Depp took the stand at the beginning of the trial and Heard is also expected to give evidence.
Depp, wearing a dark suit and glasses and speaking in a deep clear tone, was asked about transcripts and recordings made of discussions and arguments between them.
“I have a tendency to talk quietly,” Depp said when his lawyer reminded him about the wood-panelled court’s poor acoustics.
Lawyers for The Sun said in their opening written statement that: “The Defendants will demonstrate that the description of Mr Depp as a ‘wife beater’ is entirely accurate and truthful.
“They will show that the sting of the articles is correct – namely that the claimant beat his wife Amber Heard causing her to suffer significant injury and on occasion leading to her fearing for her life,” they said.
The couple met on the set of the 2011 film “The Rum Diary” and married in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce after 15 months and days later obtained a restraining order against Depp. She has accused him of physical abuse during their relationship, allegations he denies.
Their divorce was finalised in 2017 when the restraining order was dismissed and Depp agreed to pay Heard a previously announced sum of $7 million.

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Driver crashes new £200,000 Lamborghini 20 minutes after purchase

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A drunk driver crashed a sports car worth £200,000 just moments after the owner of the car picked it up from a showroom. The brand new Lamborghini Huracan Spyder was smashed up on the motorway 20 minutes after the new owner had been handed the keys. The grey two-seater had stopped on a walkway in […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ movie composer, Morricone, dead at 91

Posted on Author Reporter

  Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and the soundtracks such classic Hollywood gangster movies as “The Untouchables,” has died. He was 91. Morricone’s longtime lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said the Maestro, as he was known, died early Monday in a […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian man condemns DNA test; says every child born by a wife in Igbo culture automatically belongs to the husband

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Nigerian man identified as Hugo Abuudo on Facebook has condemned men who carry out DNA test to ascertain their child’s paternity. The young man said that DNA test is destroying the institution of marriage adding that every child born by a wife in Igbo culture automatically belongs to the husband. He wrote: “In Igbo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: