Arts & Entertainments

Actor Depp loses libel case against The Sun newspaper

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Johnny Depp has lost his libel case against The Sun newspaper over an article that called him a “wife beater”.
Depp, 57, sued the paper over the article which claimed he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard, which he denies. The Sun said the article was accurate.
Judge Mr Justice Nicol said The Sun had proved what was in the article to be “substantially true”.
A spokesperson for The Sun said it had stood up for domestic abuse victims, reports the BBC.
The trial was heard over 16 days in July at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.
The judge said: “Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the defendants have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true.
“I have reached these conclusions having examined in detail the 14 incidents on which the defendants rely, as well as the over-arching considerations which the claimant submitted I should take into account.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

AKINOLA ‘SEGBOWE’ AKANO: Being Broke Inspired me to Write My First Film

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

More known as Segbowe, his role in the popular TV sitcom, Awon Alaadun De, Akinola Akano is an actor, scriptwriter and producer. The actor who has featured in prominent television productions including Hotel Majestic and a brief stint in Tinsel spoke to YUSUFF ADEBAYO about the challenges he faced in his early in his journey […]
Arts & Entertainments

Rapists should be castrated, says Toyin Adegbola

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Toyin Adegbola, a Nollywood star, has recommended castration as an appropriate punishment to address the recent rise in spate of rape cases in Nigeria. The veteran actress, 59, spoke on the subject when she featured on ‘Parrot Xtra Hour on Radio,’ a Space FM Ibadan’s programme. Conversations about rape have dominated social discourse since after […]
Arts & Entertainments

COVID-19: How theatre can re-invent itself, by Eboh

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME,

Veteran theatre director, producer and current president of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Mr. Israel Eboh, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME, bares his mind on developments in the Arts and culture sector in Nigeria against the backdrop of the Covid -19 pandemic What are your thoughts about Covid-19 pandemic and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: