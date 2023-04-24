Arts & Entertainments

Actor Itele Reveals Working With Funke Akindele, Femi Adebayo Shaped Him

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Nigerian actor, Ibrahim Yekini, better known as Itele has revealed how working with veteran Nollywood actress and actor, Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo helped reshape her career growth and development.

While announcing his new movie, KESARI on his Instagram page moments ago, the talented role interpreter recounted how working with Funke And Femi challenged him in a highly different manner.

According to him, while acting with Funke in Omo Ghetto The Saga, had him in the development of Ghetto dialogue and creating relatable steers Lamba; Femi Adebayo’s Agesinkole elevated his acting acumen.

Accompanying the post was a message on how if one makes himself/herself available to be a part of others’ successful exploits, they would learn to grow.

He said, “When you make yourself available to be part of other People’s successful exploits, you are preparing yourself for more greatness too. You would learn and grow from the realities of others, that’s the trick.

“I have been part of several productions in recent years. I can confidently say that @funkejenifaakindele Omo Ghetto The Saga and @femiadebayosalami Agesinkole really challenged me in a highly different manner.

“These two biggest movies of all time opened my inter mind to another level of dexterous creativity beyond words.

“For Omo Ghetto The Saga, Funke Akindele had me on the development of Ghetto dialogue and creating relatable streets Lamba leading to being a part of the screenplay at the same time.”

“AGESINKOLE on the other hand further elevated my acting acumen for the big screen as well as being an integral part of the plot development process.

These experiences and more have shaped and prepared me bigger for what you are set to encounter in KESARI. Coming to the cinemas soon.

Your favourite ITELE is not stopping, we are topping charts soonest!!

Let’s make KESARI a hit”

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Ike to unveil book on relationship with Mercy Eke

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Reality TV star, Ike Onyema, has said he will soon be releasing a book on his relationship with his estranged girlfriend and fellow reality TV star, Mercy Eke. Eke and Ike became an item during the fourth season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija). The ex-BBNaija housemate made this known to Saturday Telegraph on November 5, […]
Arts & Entertainments

ID Africa unveils 9th edition of NECLive

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Leading communications advisory and media company, ID Africa, has announced that the ninth edition of its annual entertainment conference, NECLive, will be held on Wednesday, April 27 in Lagos. This year’s edition of NECLive, one of Africa’s biggest and longest running gatherings of entertainment and creative industry professionals, will return in-person for the first time […]
Arts & Entertainments

Elvis Presley’s grandson found dead at 27

Posted on Author Reporter

  Elvis Presley’s grandson, Benjamin Keough, has died aged 27. His mother Lisa Marie Presley is “completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated”, according to her spokesman. TMZ is reporting that Keough took his own life on Sunday in Calabasas, California, quoting police sources who said he appeared to die from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That […]

Leave a Comment