Actor Itele Reveals Working With Funke Akindele, Femi Adebayo Shaped Him

Nigerian actor, Ibrahim Yekini, better known as Itele has revealed how working with veteran Nollywood actress and actor, Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo helped reshape her career growth and development.

While announcing his new movie, KESARI on his Instagram page moments ago, the talented role interpreter recounted how working with Funke And Femi challenged him in a highly different manner.

According to him, while acting with Funke in Omo Ghetto The Saga, had him in the development of Ghetto dialogue and creating relatable steers Lamba; Femi Adebayo’s Agesinkole elevated his acting acumen.

Accompanying the post was a message on how if one makes himself/herself available to be a part of others’ successful exploits, they would learn to grow.



He said, “When you make yourself available to be part of other People’s successful exploits, you are preparing yourself for more greatness too. You would learn and grow from the realities of others, that’s the trick.

“I have been part of several productions in recent years. I can confidently say that @funkejenifaakindele Omo Ghetto The Saga and @femiadebayosalami Agesinkole really challenged me in a highly different manner.

“These two biggest movies of all time opened my inter mind to another level of dexterous creativity beyond words.

“For Omo Ghetto The Saga, Funke Akindele had me on the development of Ghetto dialogue and creating relatable streets Lamba leading to being a part of the screenplay at the same time.”

“AGESINKOLE on the other hand further elevated my acting acumen for the big screen as well as being an integral part of the plot development process.

These experiences and more have shaped and prepared me bigger for what you are set to encounter in KESARI. Coming to the cinemas soon.

Your favourite ITELE is not stopping, we are topping charts soonest!!

Let’s make KESARI a hit”