Actor Jigan Slams N100m Suit On Mohbad, Promises To Make Him Scapegoat

Nigerian comic actor known for his role in Nigerian movies, Jigan Babaoja has threatened to sue fast-rising Afrobeats singer, Mohbad for mocking his deformity in his new song.

Recently, the Asake had also in his new release disparaged the actor while bluntly pointing out that his leg never touched the ground.

Reacting to the song, Jigan who begged his followers to tag the musician in his post so that he is aware of his threat said he will break Asake’s leg whenever he collides with him.

But it seems it fell on deft ears as another artist, Mohbad, former signee of naira Marley on Thursday was found making mockery of his leg in his song.

In his song, the former Naira Marley signee seemingly makes fun of Jigan’s disabilities.

In the song Mohbad could be hear singing, “Temurege bi Jigan. Ese Jigan o to le”.

But this time around, the actor slam a whopping sum of N100m on him as he vowed to use him as escape goat.

According to him, he would use Mohbad as a scapegoat for other artists.

The actor has pledged to take it up with Mohbad and file a N100 million lawsuit against him

“I am taking this up against @iammohbad and I am going to charge him 100 million!

He note “This will sound a big lesson to others!”.

