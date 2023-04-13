Arts & Entertainments News

Actor Jigan Slams N100m Suit On Mohbad, Promises To Make Him Scapegoat

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Nigerian comic actor known for his role in Nigerian movies, Jigan Babaoja has threatened to sue fast-rising Afrobeats singer, Mohbad for mocking his deformity in his new song.

Recently, the Asake had also in his new release disparaged the actor while bluntly pointing out that his leg never touched the ground.

Reacting to the song, Jigan who begged his followers to tag the musician in his post so that he is aware of his threat said he will break Asake’s leg whenever he collides with him.

But it seems it fell on deft ears as another artist, Mohbad, former signee of naira Marley on Thursday was found making mockery of his leg in his song.

In his song, the former Naira Marley signee seemingly makes fun of Jigan’s disabilities.

In the song Mohbad could be hear singing, “Temurege bi Jigan. Ese Jigan o to le”.

But this time around, the actor slam a whopping sum of N100m on him as he vowed to use him as escape goat.

According to him, he would use Mohbad as a scapegoat for other artists.

The actor has pledged to take it up with Mohbad and file a N100 million lawsuit against him

“I am taking this up against @iammohbad and I am going to charge him 100 million!

He note “This will sound a big lesson to others!”.

See the post 👇

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Study links lack of sunlight, Vitamin D to colon cancer risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers at the University of California in San Diego, United States (U.S.) have found that boosting your vitamin D levels through exposure to sunlight could help reduce your risk of colon cancer. The team published its findings in the journal ‘BMC Public Health’. Colon cancer also called colorectal cancer is a cancer of the colon […]
News

Labour leaders to undergo 8-week mandatory course –FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Federal Government has proposed a mandatory eight weeks course at the Michael Imoudu National Institute of Labour Studies (MINILS), for all newly elected labour leaders in the country. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige disclosed this, yesterday, during the budget defence of his ministry and its parastatals before the House of […]
News

2023 presidency: Why Gov. Yahaya Bello is APC’s best bet – Campaign Organisation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, a leading presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, possesses all the attributes that can retain the presidency for the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2023, the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation has said. While noting that, of the pool of presidential aspirants, Bello was the […]

Leave a Reply