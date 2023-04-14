Arts & Entertainments

Actor Jigan Urges His Kinds To Use Him As A Case Study

Following his outburst on social media on Thursday, Nigerian actor, Jigan Babaoja has gone ahead to appeal to those living with disability to make him a case study.

Recall that the Yoruba actor’s disabilities have been used by several musical artists in their songs, which he isn’t finding funny as he threatened to sue anyone who uses his disabilities to make a song

But speaking via his official Instagram page, the actor urged his kind to use his actions as a case study without clarifying what he mean by the public appeal.

He, however, stated that there are reasons for it.

He wrote: “If you are living with any form of disability, make me a case to study.”

“E get why”

