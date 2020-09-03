Actor Jimoh Aliu unveils plans to reposition Ekiti film industry

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

Renown actor, Chief Jimoh Aliu has said he has mapped out strategies to reposition the film industry in a bid to promote African culture and tradition, dwindling due to negligence and negative impact of western civilization.

Chief Aliu, who disclosed his plans to journalists Thursday at a press briefing in Ado- Ekiti, said entertainment is one of the viable sectors globally, with the film industry having a great impact on the economy of Nigeria.

“It is unfortunate that while the entire world is reaping the gains of creativity, Ekiti State Theatre Practitioners are yet to find their feet despite the visible commitment of the current administration towards the development of the creative sector.

“It is therefore due to the need to make theatre practitioners in the state more devoted to the practice rather the politics of its association that I am putting up this intervention tagged ‘Ekiti Arts and Theatre Rebirth’.”

Chief Aliu explained that the main objective of his strategy is to create an encouraging platform for practical training and learning of all technical aspects of movie production through constant film production in the state.

“The first phase of this intervention is to commence from the first week of this month and will be characterized by intensive movie-making, about five cinema standard productions will be done within this first phase.”

While seeking the cooperation of all stakeholders towards the success of his vision, Chief Aliu said the development will enable the state to witness “an influx of creative entrepreneurs, movie makers, actors and other supportive movie technicians”.

The popular actor, now an octogenarian, commended the administration of Governor John Kayode Fayemi for appointed right people to manage culture/tourism in the state, he lauded the governor for appointing the first Preofessor of Dance in Nigeria, Professor Rassaki Ojo Bakare as the state’s Commissioner for Arts and Culture and Ambassador Wale Ojo Lanre as Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism.

Chief Aliu, who decried the rate of piracy and its effect on movie producers, commended the newly elected Governor of Theatre Acts and Motion Pictures Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Ekiti State Chapter, Mr Eniola Eyinafe for bringing back unity into the industry in the state.

