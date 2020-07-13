Arts & Entertainments

Actor John Travolta’s wife dies from breast cancer aged 57  

John Travolta says his wife Kelly Preston has died from breast cancer.
The actor wrote on Instagram: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.
“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”
The actress had chosen to keep her diagnosis private, reports Sky News.
A family representative told US publication People that she died on Sunday morning and “had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends”.
Preston appeared in films such as Jerry Maguire, Twins, and alongside her husband in mob flick Gotti in 2018.
The couple were married for 28 years and have two children, a 20-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son.
Their first child Jett died in 2009, aged 16, after suffering a seizure on holiday in The Bahamas.
Preston’s last post on Instagram was in June, when she shared a Father’s Day picture of her family alongside the caption: “Happy Father’s Day to the best one I know, we love you.”

