Actor Olumide Oworu Battles Desmond Elliot Over Surulere Constituency Seat 

Nollywood stars, Olumide Oworu of The Johnsons Fame and veteran actor Desmond Elliot are not the best of friends at the moment.

The reason is that both screen personalities are embroiled in having their feet planted in the politics of Lagos State.

The younger Olumide Owuru has indicated an interest in unseating his senior colleague, Desmond Elliot as the member of Lagos State House of Assembly representing Surulere constituency 1, a post-Desmond has held for eight years.

Actor Olumide Owuru who is an Obidient and running on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), took to social media to make his declaration known.

Olumide’s Instagram handle has a flyer and a write-up stating the reason for his noble move, Oworu wants to represent Surulere Constituency at the Lagos House of Assembly.

Elliott is seeking re-election for his third term on the seat, and Oworu thinks this is the perfect time for a new leadership.

In his statement, the young movie star revealed that he has a passion for youth development and wants a chance to make a change.

“It is with a sense of honour and duty that I announce my candidacy for membership of The Lagos State House of Assembly – Surulere Constituency 1 on the platform of The Labour Party.

While Desmond Elliot who is seeking a third term under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is also leaving no stone unturned to ensure he returns back to a place he calls home.

The youth of this generation in Nigeria are more politically aware than ever and are now striving to have our voices heard and take part in the government process of this great country.

As someone with a passion for youth development, it is on this note that I tender myself in service to playing my part in the actualization of an all-inclusive government, where young Nigerian intellectuals have a chance to make a change by being a part of the move for the creation of a new Nigeria.

Thank you for your support. A new Nigeria is POssible,” his post stated.

