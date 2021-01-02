Arts & Entertainments

Actor Rotimi proposes to girlfriend, Vanessa Mdee

Posted on

Nigerian American actor, Rotimi has proposed to his girlfriend and singer, Vanessa Mdee. In a video shared on Instagram by the handle @Paislib, Rotimi went down on his knees as he asked the Tanzanian born singer to marry him and he got a yes from Mdee. Rotimi and Mdee made their relationship public back in 2019. The ‘Power’ actor hinted to everyone about their relationship after he posted a photo of himself and Mdee all loved up. Interestingly, after the photo went viral, Mdee confirmed their relationship during an interview. “It took me just two days for me to know that he was my husband,” she said. “You know when you are in love with somebody. Yes, I’m in love with him,” she added.

