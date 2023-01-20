Actor urges youths to collect PVCs

An actor William Uchemba has urged Nigerians, especially the youths to go to centers where they registered for their permanent voters card (PVC) to pick them up in preparation for the forthcoming general elections. Uchemba made the plea in a video he posted via his Instagram page. The actor said to have abandoned his fasting and prayer which he dedicates his January to and took to his Instagram handle via a video he shared pleading and mandating that those who registered for their PVC especially youths should endeavor to collect them as it is exactly forty days to the general election. He added that he got information that there are thousands of voters’ cards that are ready for collection but no one seems to be interested in the collection of those cards.

