Actor urges youths to collect PVCs

Posted on Author Favour Okore Comment(0)

An actor William Uchemba has urged Nigerians, especially the youths to go to centers where they registered for their permanent voters card (PVC) to pick them up in preparation for the forthcoming general elections. Uchemba made the plea in a video he posted via his Instagram page. The actor said to have abandoned his fasting and prayer which he dedicates his January to and took to his Instagram handle via a video he shared pleading and mandating that those who registered for their PVC especially youths should endeavor to collect them as it is exactly forty days to the general election. He added that he got information that there are thousands of voters’ cards that are ready for collection but no one seems to be interested in the collection of those cards.

 

FG mulls comprehensive restructuring at SON

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…to decentralise enforcement powers Agency may return to ports soon A comprehensive restructuring of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON)’s operations is underway New Telegraph findings revealed. When operational, it would entail devolution and ceding of enforcement power to the zonal offices. Similar powers wielded by the headquarters would be accorded zonal directors in the unfolding […]
Education ignored as politicians focus on 2023 –Obi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi has expressed worry over the apparent neglect by the leaders of this country, of Nigerian students languishing away for months now, from the continued strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other university unions. Obi spoke on Politics Today on Channels TV, Sunday. He said […]
Okada Ban: No going back on June 1 ban

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday said the state government will go ahead with its proposed ban on motorcycles (aka Okada) on highways and six local governments and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) from June 1, this year. He said security services and Lagos State Government are on the same page in […]

