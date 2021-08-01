Body & Soul

Actor Williams Uchemba shares intimate secret

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has revealed how his wife, Brunella Oscar, put her medical profession on hold to help build his goals. The movie star made this known via his Instagram page, while appreciating her and other good wives out there.

 

“I want to appreciate my wife and all the wives out there. Being a wife is tasking enough and being the wife of someone who is everywhere is another level of superhuman, and that is who you are.

 

You put your medical profession on hold to help me build my goals and dreams, handling most of my business like I would still amazes me,” he wrote.

 

“Thank you! And thank you to all the wives out there that make life peaceful and easy for their husbands. You guys are the real MVPs.

 

That being said I declare today Wives Appreciation Day! Uchemba and Oscar got engaged in October 2020. They tied the knot in a very colourful wedding ceremony in November that same year. Oscar is an English-trained medical doctor from the Hull York Medical School in England.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Kanayo O Kanayo becomes a model

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Many have seen Nollywood icon Kanayo O Kanayo play different characters in several movies over the years, but not as a photoshoot model. K.O.K as he is fondly called made a name for himself in the movie industry playing serious and sometimes scary roles.   So much that his name is synonymous to ‘ritual king’ […]
Body & Soul

Yeni Kuti, Ifeoma Fafunwa, Segun Lawal judges at up coming Lagos Family Reality Show

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture has unveiled Yeni Kuti, Ifeoma Fafunwa and Segun Lawal as judges for the Lagos Family Reality Family TV Show aimed at reigniting national unity in diverse cultures in the country. The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf who spoke at the unveiling of […]
Body & Soul

Test of true love

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

  E ach time she opened her eyes, she saw the eyes staring at her. She wondered where she was. Her mind couldn’t focus on anything. Suddenly, everything seemed to be turning round. She felt herself being lifted, face turned upward. As she was about to hit the white ceiling, she started dropping. She opened […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica