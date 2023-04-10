Arts & Entertainments News

Actor Yhemo Lee Celebrates Birthday In Grand Style, Rakes In Over $28k

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman

Nigerian socialite, Idowu Adeyemi, popularly known has taken to his social media platform to show off an estimated sum of $28,000 sprayed on him as he celebrated his birthday in grand style.

The actor and content creator on Sunday, April 9 celebrated his birthday anniversary with loads of celebrities present at Bayrock Lifestyle in Lekki.

Overwhelmed with the show of love, the multi-talented artist and media personality who featured alongside Adesua Etomi, Tobi Bakre and many others in the movie, ” Gangs of Lagos” took to his Snapchat to brag.

In the video posted via his snap, it could be seen how dollars were sprayed on Yhemo Lee during the celebration, which left the celebrant feeling quite proud and happy.

He wrote: “I gat be the most sprayed man in history with a laughing emoji.”

See post 👇

 

Pandora Peaceman

