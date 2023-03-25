Arts & Entertainments

Actor Yul Edochie Advises Destitute On Relationship Matter

Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie has taken to his Instagram page to dish out advice to destitute men who are crushing on wealthy women to confess their feelings to them.

The actor-turned-motivational speaker said not all women are after money, adding that some are moved by the quality of a man, his looks and the way he reasons.

Speaking further, Edochie also advises men to keep their confidence level high, saying if they have feelings for a woman, they should confess and not be afraid to do so.

He wrote, “If she’s rich and you, shishi no dey your side but you like her, tell her you like her. If you want to date her tell her.

“Not all women are after money. Some women are moved by the quality of the man, his reasoning, his behaviour, and his looks.

“Tell her how you feel. She’ll either say yes or no. She no go kill you. Whether you’re rich or poor, as a human being keep your confidence level high.

“Even your confidence can make her like you. Money is not everything.

