Actors, filmmakers seek to stop smoking scenes in Nollywood movies

High profile actors and filmmakers in Nollywood have teamed up, pledging to stop smoking scenes in Nollywood movies because of its effect on children. Nollywood giants, including Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Dakore Egbuson- Akande, Osas Ighodaro and Michelle Dede are leading a SmokeFreeNollywood campaign. Other actors and filmmakers on the campaign include Kayode Kasum, Daniel Effiong, Linda Ejiofor, Kiki Omeili, and Imoh Emmanuel Chimezie. According to the group: “There is a smoking epidemic in Nigeria where more than 16,000 people die every year from tobacco-related diseases and research shows that media influenced a significant percentage of current adult and teen smokers. This is why we intend to campaign against indiscriminate smoking scenes in Nollywood films.” According to World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 370,000 children in Nigeria smoke daily.

