Arts & Entertainments

Actors’ Guild suspends Moses Armstrong over rape allegation  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has suspended Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong, indefinitely, for the alleged rape of a minor.

Emeka Rollas who is AGN President, stated this in a press statement on Saturday.

He said the indefinite suspension became necessary following the investigation of the guild concerning the allegation.

The statement was signed by the guild’s Director of Communications, Monalisa Chinda.

The statement titled: ‘AGN suspends Moses Armstrong’ was made available to the media early on Saturday.

According to the statement: “Actor Moses Armstrong has been placed on indefinite suspension by the National Executive Committee of the Actors Guild of Nigeria over his arrest by the police on allegation of raping a minor.

“In a suspension letter signed by the National President Ejezie Emeka Rollas, Armstrong’s suspension was based on facts emanating from the preliminary investigations conducted by the Guild on the allegation.

”Actors Guild of Nigeria has been in the forefront of advocacy against violation of women, such as rape, molestation and all form of abuse therefore, the allegation against Moses Armstrong is capable of tarnishing the good image and reputation of our noble Guild if urgent action is not taken.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Filmmakers from 26 countries converge on virtual space for iREP documentary festival

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Documentary filmmakers from 26 countries will converge on the virtual space to showcase their works to diverse audiences around the world as this year’s edition of the annual iREP Documentary Film Festival begins tomorrow and ends on Sunday March 21. In all, 60 films sourced from filmmakers in 26 countries in five of six continents […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood actress, Mistura holds 40 classy birthday shindig in Dallas

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

It was a massive crowd as US-based Nollywood star, Mistura Asunramu celebrated her 40th birthday and 20 year of being a professional actor on May 15, 2021 in Arlington. TX. It was a carnival like, as who is who in entertainment, entrepreneurs, family, friends and fans trooped into the hall to celebrate with Fali Olomi […]
Arts & Entertainments

Suspected internet fraudsters filmed eating live chicken

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A new video which trended online, on Thursday, has shown a group of suspected internet fraudsters eating live chicken as a native doctor performed rituals on them. In the viral video, the young men can be seen dancing to loud music as they devour the live chicken in the presence of a ritualist, who was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica