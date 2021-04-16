Actress Abiola Adebayo shares grass-to-grace story

…says she used to hawk bread to raise her school fees

Nollywood actress, Abiola Adebayo, recently left her fans and followers inspired after she shared some of the struggles she passed through in the pursuit of success. Adebayo who is now a masters degree holder revealed it was a tough period for her as she had lost four opportunities to gain admission into varsity due to her inability to afford the tuition. She wrote: “This picture reminded me of my humble beginning. I hawked different things on the street but was more popular with bread cos that was the last thing I hawked as a young adult seeking admission into Uni, it was a tough one, I know a few people can attest to that here.

I lost 4 different admissions because I couldn’t afford to pay, it took me about 7 years to finally get into Uni but today, I’m not just a graduate but a masters degree holder.” The actress went on to advise people to never give up on their dreams no matter how hard life gets. Adebayo urged them to keep praying and remain diligent.

Her post read: “It wasn’t easy but in all, I never stop loving God and hoping and of a truth, God has been very good to me I am not there yet but I am definitely not where I used to be. The reason for my epistle is to encourage someone, please don’t give up on your dreams, no matter what life throws at you, you’re going through those challenges for a purpose, just keep praying, put God first, be diligent, keep working harder, get better at whatever you do on a daily basis and stay focus……your light will soon shine.”

Like this: Like Loading...