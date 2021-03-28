Actress, Belinda Effah takes a new name

Nollywood actress, Belinda Effah seems to be exploring new frontiers as she has announced a name change.

In a video on Instagram, the actress told her fans and followers that she now goes by the name, Grace Charis Bassey Effah.

“Hello my darlings, it is with great joy and absolute glory to God that I announce that my names have officially and legally been changed from Belinda Effah to Grace- Charis Bassey E. and will be honored and grateful if I am addressed as thus.

“This is not a scam. I changed my name. I just want to show you guys a few things. Welcome to Grace Charis Bassey Empire. It’s been since last year. I’m just officially announcing it,” she said in the clip.

According to the actress, the name change occured last year but she’s just announcing it this year because everything has to be in place. She further revealed that her official documents including her international passport and bank account details carry Grace Charis- Bassey Effah.

The actress also announced that she is presently building a business outfit, the Grace Charis Bassey Empire, situated at Lekki, where she makes clothings and footwear.

“This is no fraud. I received a lot of phone calls and messages asking me if it’s for real if my name has changed. Yes, it has changed officially on paper and now on social media. So there is no cause for alarm.

We are here in Lekki. Name change is not always well received as such because it’s quite inconveniencing to just someone that you used to know by a particular name.

My surname still remains Effah. My first name has changed,” she added. To announce the name change, the actress gave out cash gifts of ten thousand naira to five widows. “Please Even If the Widows Are Not On Social Media But You Have Access To Them, Leave A Comment Just Ensure You Have Access To Them . We Will Do Background Checks,” she wrote.

