Body & Soul

Actress, Belinda Effah takes a new name

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nollywood actress, Belinda Effah seems to be exploring new frontiers as she has announced a name change.

 

In a video on Instagram, the actress told her fans and followers that she now goes by the name, Grace Charis Bassey Effah.

“Hello my darlings, it is with great joy and absolute glory to God that I announce that my names have officially and legally been changed from Belinda Effah to Grace- Charis Bassey E. and will be honored and grateful if I am addressed as thus.

“This is not a scam. I changed my name. I just want to show you guys a few things. Welcome to Grace Charis Bassey Empire. It’s been since last year. I’m just officially announcing it,” she said in the clip.

According to the actress, the name change occured last year but she’s just announcing it this year because everything has to be in place. She further revealed that her official documents including her international passport and bank account details carry Grace Charis- Bassey Effah.

 

The actress also announced that she is presently building a business outfit, the Grace Charis Bassey Empire, situated at Lekki, where she makes clothings and footwear.

 

“This is no fraud. I received a lot of phone calls and messages asking me if it’s for real if my name has changed. Yes, it has changed officially on paper and now on social media. So there is no cause for alarm.

 

We are here in Lekki. Name change is not always well received as such because it’s quite inconveniencing to just someone that you used to know by a particular name.

 

My surname still remains Effah. My first name has changed,” she added. To announce the name change, the actress gave out cash gifts of ten thousand naira to five widows. “Please Even If the Widows Are Not On Social Media But You Have Access To Them, Leave A Comment Just Ensure You Have Access To Them . We Will Do Background Checks,” she wrote.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Business Mogul, Abdulsamad Rabiu turns 60

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Chairman and CEO of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, who ranks high among mega business tycoons, bestriding Africa’s business firmament, has turned the big 60. The enigma, who hails from Kano State, North-western part of Nigeria, no doubt has brought, honour and respect to the country.   The unassuming and humble Abdulsamad remains exceptional in the […]
Body & Soul

Akpu Tessy’s TCM brand opens more outlets

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As the Nigerian fashion industry continues to make strides in the local, as well as the global scene, a fashion outfit, The Collections Merchant Brand, is spreading its tentacles across the globe. Championed by Akpu Tessy Oluchi, TCM Brand was inspired to create a product that serves as a leading beacon in affordable yet quality […]
Back Page Columnist Body & Soul

Nnamdi Okonkwo bows out with blaze of glory

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The name of the young man at the helm of affairs at Fidelity bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo, has over the years not ceased to stand for greatness and laudable strides in the banking operations.   On this note, he has received many credible honours in recognition of his exemplary gestures in the financial institution. As the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica