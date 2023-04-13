Arts & Entertainments News

Actress Etinosa, Destiny Etiko Applauds Phyna’s Acting Skills

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia and her colleague Destiny Etiko has applauded the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner, Phyna on her acting skills.

Etinosa Idemudia who took to her official Instagram page to praise the reality star on her great acting skills termed her a “ good actor “

She wrote “You see that girl they call unusual Phyna. She is a damn good actor”, 

In a similar vein, Destiny Etiko who had also featured Phyna in one of her movie projects also lauded her great acting skills.

Destiny shared a video on Instagram welcoming and greeting Phyna who had gone to pick them up from the airport alongside James Brown for her upcoming movie project.

It is seen in the shared video that the actress, Destiny Etiko could not contain her joy for including Phyna in one of her movie projects.

Destiny Etiko, who posted the footage online, stated her joy at including Phyna

