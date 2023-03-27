Arts & Entertainments News

Actress Etinosa, Inyama Fight Dirty Over Whitemoney’s Advice (Video)

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Following the Instagram fight between former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 6 housemate, Whitemoney and Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama, actress Etinosa Idemudia has also shared a video to slam Inyama, saying she likes to “misyarn”.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Inyama and Whitemoney both took to their Instagram page to lambast each other over a comment she made about his mother and sister.

Recall that Whitemoney had last week shared a video on his IG page where he advised men about women saying “no woman is out of a man’s league as long as you have money, they gon play,” which made the actress very angry.

Days after the incident, Actress Etinosab who has a personal beef with Inyama in 2020 said the actress once denied a comment she made about her in 2020.

According to her, her colleague can deny anything, and she’s sure she will deny her comments when she eventually meets whitemoney.

“You see that Victoria Inyama likes to misyarn. She likes to misbehave. And the most annoying part of everything is that If she sees White Money now, she will not be able to open her mouth to talk.

“I saw her in London last year, November. This woman denied everything she was saying about me. All of them know how to sit down behind and be typing nonsense. This new year, anybody wey talks anything about me go collect, online and offline.

Reacting to Etinosa’s viral video, Inyama on Sunday evening revealed that Etinosa called their male colleague, Baba Rex, and another lady to apologize to her, saying she was only catching cruise.

She wrote, “Hmmmm… u saw me in an event. You called @babarex0 and another lady to apologize to me… But you do this say it’s cruise.?

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Eyimofe wins new award at BlackStar Film Festival

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Arie and Chuko Esiri’s critically acclaimed film, Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) has landed a new international recognition. The film recently won the Best Feature Narrative category of this year’s BlackStar Film Festival, an international festival to celebrate Black, Brown and Indigenous film and video artist. Eyimofe joined over 80 films to screen at this […]
News

Ukraine Conflict: US First Lady to travel to Eastern Europe

Posted on Author Reporter

…as foreign diplomats begin slow return to Kyiv US First Lady Jill Biden is set to travel to Romania and Slovakia later this week to meet Ukrainian refugees. She is due to spend Sunday – which is Mother’s Day in the US – with mothers and children displaced by the conflict to Slovakia, reports the […]
News

Buhari to inaugurate made-in-Nigeria defence boat in December

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Buhari will inaugurate a made-in-Nigeria seaward defence boat in December 2021. Awwal Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff, said his visit to the Presidential Villa, on Sunday, was to officially invite the president to launch the indigenously built boat. The boat is one of three being built by the Nigerian navy dockyard staff in […]

Leave a Reply