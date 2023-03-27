Actress Etinosa, Inyama Fight Dirty Over Whitemoney’s Advice (Video)

Following the Instagram fight between former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 6 housemate, Whitemoney and Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama, actress Etinosa Idemudia has also shared a video to slam Inyama, saying she likes to “misyarn”.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Inyama and Whitemoney both took to their Instagram page to lambast each other over a comment she made about his mother and sister.

Recall that Whitemoney had last week shared a video on his IG page where he advised men about women saying “no woman is out of a man’s league as long as you have money, they gon play,” which made the actress very angry.

Days after the incident, Actress Etinosab who has a personal beef with Inyama in 2020 said the actress once denied a comment she made about her in 2020.

According to her, her colleague can deny anything, and she’s sure she will deny her comments when she eventually meets whitemoney.

“You see that Victoria Inyama likes to misyarn. She likes to misbehave. And the most annoying part of everything is that If she sees White Money now, she will not be able to open her mouth to talk.

“I saw her in London last year, November. This woman denied everything she was saying about me. All of them know how to sit down behind and be typing nonsense. This new year, anybody wey talks anything about me go collect, online and offline.

Reacting to Etinosa’s viral video, Inyama on Sunday evening revealed that Etinosa called their male colleague, Baba Rex, and another lady to apologize to her, saying she was only catching cruise.

She wrote, “Hmmmm… u saw me in an event. You called @babarex0 and another lady to apologize to me… But you do this say it’s cruise.?

