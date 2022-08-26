Actress Funke Lateef solicits N3m for surgery after car crash

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Funke Lateef, has called on Nigerians to support her with money for her bone surgery. The actress solicited N3 million via her verified Instagram page. In the post, Lateef narrated how she got involved in an accident that left one of her legs with fractures when she was traveling to a movie location. She also cried out that the delay of the surgery can lead to amputation. “My name is Funke, I’m a 23years old lady. I’ve always dreamt of being an actress since I was little. 3years ago I joined the film industry with high hope,” she wrote.

“Everything seemed fantastic and I decided to produce my first movie, I worked hard and save despite being a breadwinner in my family, I was so excited that finally, my dreams were about to come through, however, on my way to the film location I had a terrible accident which left my leg with 3fractures and injuries, to me everything seems like a dream, it was the worst nightmare.

“So I had poor treatment because my relatives took me away from the hospital because they believed that hospital can’t handle it except Local traditional place I tried to disagree first but after much persuasion I accepted. “It’s been 10 months now I couldn’t walk by myself, I went back to the hospital and I was asked to do bone surgery with immediate effect and I should budget 3million naira that otherwise my leg may be amputated. I’m so scared, I don’t have anyone to rely on financially.I need help and support my people please help me with any amount will do something to help me.” Lateef’s post has also prompted celebrities like Afeez ‘Owo’ Biodun and Adeniyi Johnson to solicit funds on her behalf.

