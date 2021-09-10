Arts & Entertainments

Actress Georgina Onuoha urges women to stay away from Kpokpogri

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has dragged her colleague, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri. According to Onouha in a post shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Kpokpogri’s decision to release Dikeh’s audio was a despicable action.

“If tomorrow they call on all men you this thing, will count your two left legs and come to answer “present”? @ kpokpogri, you are not a human being, let alone worthy of being called a man,” she wrote. “You are vile, mean and despicable to record a woman in her most vulnerable state without her consent then share it on social media to make caricature of her and her pain. One thing I appreciate about life is karma. It will find you, and it will teach you hard lessons of life.” “You may have won this battle with this woman, someday you will lose a greater war, and just as you try to shame, the world will go agog celebrating your shame and downfall. You are no man; you are a coward. In any civilized world, you will be sued for invading her privacy.

“You are truly despicable . Women stay away from this animal. Tomorrow you might be having an intimate time with him and you will find yourself on social media.” “Men if you are doing business with this animal be wary, he will blackmail you and betray you.

He has shown the world that he lacks character and integrity to subject his lover to such agony.” “I am not a fan of the woman you did this to, but she has proven herself to be a better human being than you. And I’m sure, every respectable man and woman will give her a hug because you did her dirty. You are a pig .” Kpokpogri was alleged to have released an audio recording where the actress was heard begging him.

The actress, however, denied the audio recording, saying it was an old tape. “The illegally recorded and leaked voice recording of a private conversation by Prince Kpokpogri making the rounds was in the past and has absolutely nothing to do with the recent,” she said. “I appreciate your sincere concern. I’m am doing perfectly okay and in one piece. Be rest assured that every blackmailer will be brought to justice. “It’s the law and I’m at peace knowing in that the law will take it’s course.”

