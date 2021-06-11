Arts & Entertainments

Actress Halima Abubakar set to float Habibi Luxury Items store

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Veteran actress and philanthropist, Halima Abubakar has once again impressed her fans, as she looks absolutely radiant and stunning in her new collection of pictures. Halima, who has proved her mettle as one of the longest standing and relevant actresses, is not relenting on her oars. She is set to float Habibi Luxury Items, a store that deals in all kinds of jewelry, hairs and luxury items.

The store will be opened on June 12, which also coincides with her birthday. Habibi Luxury Items stores, according to Halima, will be opened in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and other states of the federation. She hinted that: “We will also be doing deliveries once the orders are placed online or electronically.

It’s a one-stop store where you can pick or order for golds and diamonds.” For many years, the Kogi State born has been putting smile on the faces of the less privileged persons in the society under the auspices of her Halima Abubakar Foundation.

The foundation has been saddled with the responsibility of providing free food for children in rural areas from the actress’s farm produce. Hundreds of children have been fed from this charity project over the years. Halima Abubakar has also been an ambassador for good hygiene in children. She has been sensitizing the girl and boy child, talking about how to take care of the human body from the child perspective.

“We also give out sanitary pads and every necessary hygiene items. All these and more are what we do for children in rural areas who ordinarily won’t have access to what their counterparts in the cities have,” H a l i m a added. Meanw h i l e , one of Halima’s mov i e s , Inside Nollywood, is set to be premiered on Netflix.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

No Time to Die: Bond 25 pushed back again to April 2021

Posted on Author Reporter

  The next James Bond thriller, No Time to Die, has been delayed yet again as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 25th instalment of the spy franchise was originally scheduled to open in April 2020 but when cinemas shuttered, it was pushed back to November. With the box office still not back to normal, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Netizens thrilled by parked moving motorcycle

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Paranormal activity or just some clever editing – that is the question Twitter users are asking after footage of a parked motorcycle apparently moving on its own began to go viral on the microblogging platform. The CCTV footage surfaced on Twitter on Thursday, although it was filmed in December last year. Since then, it has […]
Arts & Entertainments

Exporting Nigeria’s literary culture, nuances

Posted on Author Our Reporters

‘Dream Chasers’ is an anthology of short stories by different writers. However, in its diversity, the stories are relatively close to the Nigerian experience through the names, locale and themes. The seasoned writers wrote wonderful pieces in few words and each storyline cannot be easily determined by the reader because of the heavy use of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica