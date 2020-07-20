Arts & Entertainments

Actress Heard says ex-husband, Depp, threatened to kill her

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

American actress Amber Heard told London’s High Court that her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her, as she appeared on Monday as a witness against the Hollywood star in his libel action against a British tabloid newspaper.
Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun newspaper, over a 2018 article which labelled him a “wife beater” and questioned his casting in the “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them” franchise, reports Reuters.
The London court has already heard two weeks of evidence, including five days of testimony from Depp himself, which has laid bare the couple’s volatile relationship and some shocking claims from both parties.
Depp, 57, denies ever being violent with Heard or any other woman. He says Heard, 34, was abusive towards him.
In a sworn statement to the court, released on Monday as she entered the witness box, Heard said the abuse she suffered at Depp’s hands was extreme.
“Some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far,” she said in the statement.
“He explicitly threatened to kill me many times, especially later in our relationship.”
Heard said the actor would obsess about her appearance and would call her “a slut”, “fame-hungry” and “an attention whore” if she wore certain outfits.
“The physical abuse included punching, slapping, kicking, head-butting and choking me, as well as throwing me into things, pulling me by my hair, and shoving me or pushing me to the ground. He threw things at me, especially glass bottles,” she said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Iconic Bollywood choreographer, Saroj Khan, dies at 71

Posted on Author Reporter

  Saroj Khan, one of India’s most prominent choreographers, has died at the age of 71. Khan had an illustrious career that stretched four decades, and choreographed some of Bollywood’s most iconic and popular songs. Her career took off in the late 1980s, when she worked on a slew of hit numbers with leading stars […]
Arts & Entertainments

New NBC Code: Some provisions are unworkable, some even unconstitutional –Okoroji

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chairman of Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), Mr. Tony Okoroji, has described as unenforceable some of the provisions in the broadcast code recently released by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). Okoroji made his view known on his Twitter handle, @Tonyokoroji. In the tweet, the copyright activist said some of the intendments of the new code […]
Arts & Entertainments

AKINOLA ‘SEGBOWE’ AKANO: Being Broke Inspired me to Write My First Film

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

More known as Segbowe, his role in the popular TV sitcom, Awon Alaadun De, Akinola Akano is an actor, scriptwriter and producer. The actor who has featured in prominent television productions including Hotel Majestic and a brief stint in Tinsel spoke to YUSUFF ADEBAYO about the challenges he faced in his early in his journey […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: