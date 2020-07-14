News

Actress Mabel Oboh emerges ADC guber candidate in Edo State

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced Nollywood actress and veteran broadcaster, Princess Mabel Oboh as its candidate for the Edo gubernatorial elections scheduled for September 19, 2020. This is coming after the withdrawal of Dr. Benjamin Akhigbe from the race.

 

 

In a statement signed by the ADC’s National Coordinator, Electoral Matters & INEC Liaison Officer, High Chief Anayo Arinze, the party said Oboh was chosen following her endorsement by the youths, women, prominent professionals and leaders of thought in Edo State.

 

 

“The choice of Princess Mabel Oboh gained approval of party leaders because of her pedigree as a creative artiste and ADC’s resolve to promote women, which is in accordance with our constitution. Given the tough nature of the governorship race in Edo State, ADC wants to prosecute the election with a household name in the movie, music and hospitality industry for easy identification and name recognition,” he stated.

 

 

Arinze added: “The choice of Princess Mabel Oboh by ADC is informed by the party’s determination to liberate Edo women, youths and entire populace through the forthcoming governorship election in the state. Dr. Reuben A. Edokpayi is her running mate for the governorship election.”

 

 

ADC effected the change of candidate on July 13, which was the last day set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for withdrawal and substitution of candidates by political parties. Calling on the people of Edo State to rally round Oboh and Edokpayi, the party urged them to vote ADC to power in the upcoming elections.

 

 

Meanwhile, ADC will unveil its governorship campaign council for Edo 2020 in the next few days. This, the party said, will compose of 60 per cent women among others.

 

 

