Actress Moyo Lawal joining OnlyFans

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has hinted on joining Only- Fans, a website where users charge fans a subscription fee in exchange for X-rated content. The voluptuous actress who shared a photo of a G-Wagon car an OnlyFans user bought, stated that she will be joining the nude content site since that ’s what everyone already thinks she does. She wrote: “Its about time for me jare, tired of hardwork… Hardwork gang byebyee … Everyone kuku thinks I am…. Dec 29th still no holiday for me .. yet bill bill everyday… …. So Only Fans here I come. Lawal is a Nollywood act ress who became quite popular after landing herself a movie role in an award-winning TV ser i e s t i tled ‘Tinsel’ where she played the notable role of a character named Chinny. Shehasstarredinseveralmovies including, ‘Desperate Baby Mama,’ ‘Parents’ Guard,’ ‘The Bridal Shower,’ ‘Big Gals on Campus,’ ‘Cloud of Pain’, and ‘Mistresses.’

