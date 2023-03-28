Actress Nancy Isime Speaks On Kissing On Movie Set

Popular Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime, has denoted the conception that actors enjoy kissing scenes when shooting movies.

Speaking on Monday in an interview with Dadaboy, a media personality, Isime disclosed she dislikes sex and kissing scenes because it is merely a script.

She went further to explain that even though it looks good on screen, she never actually enjoys it on set.

She said, “Well, it’s a script, and Yes, I do kiss in movies. But why will I enjoy it? 5,000 people around you. Enjoy what? I never enjoy doing anything. There are cameras around, it’s a scene.

“I prefer to actually have kissing scenes with seasoned actors who understand the professionalism of a kissing scene or a sex scene. ‘Sex’ scene of course because everybody is all dressed up but there is movement.”

“So there are literally people who understand the job and are focused and are literally just running through a script.”

When asked if she would go Sharon Stone, Halle Berry kinda topless for a movie, she said, “I don’t know. I don’t know, that’s the truth. I don’t know. I’ve not been met with that kind of script. It has to be for a scene that is probably not sexual.

“Probably something that maybe something is happening. Like Blood Sisters now. (Something like) there’s a killer coming so there’s too much suspense for you to even look at my breast. Do you understand?”

She further said, “let me tell you something; look at Blood Sisters. They saw the side of my boob, and that is enough for them to say “oh look at that scene”, but nobody talked about it because the next thing fiam fiam, it’s too much, that’s what I’m saying.

“That kind of scenario where it’s totally necessary. But for a sex scene, I can depict sex without you knowing, or your body being open.

Like this: Like Loading...