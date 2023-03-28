Arts & Entertainments News

Actress Nancy Isime Speaks On Kissing On Movie Set

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Popular Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime, has denoted the conception that actors enjoy kissing scenes when shooting movies.

Speaking on Monday in an interview with Dadaboy, a media personality, Isime disclosed she dislikes sex and kissing scenes because it is merely a script.

She went further to explain that even though it looks good on screen, she never actually enjoys it on set.

She said, “Well, it’s a script, and Yes, I do kiss in movies. But why will I enjoy it? 5,000 people around you. Enjoy what? I never enjoy doing anything. There are cameras around, it’s a scene.

“I prefer to actually have kissing scenes with seasoned actors who understand the professionalism of a kissing scene or a sex scene. ‘Sex’ scene of course because everybody is all dressed up but there is movement.”

“So there are literally people who understand the job and are focused and are literally just running through a script.”

When asked if she would go Sharon Stone, Halle Berry kinda topless for a movie, she said, “I don’t know. I don’t know, that’s the truth. I don’t know. I’ve not been met with that kind of script. It has to be for a scene that is probably not sexual.

“Probably something that maybe something is happening. Like Blood Sisters now. (Something like) there’s a killer coming so there’s too much suspense for you to even look at my breast. Do you understand?”

She further said, “let me tell you something; look at Blood Sisters. They saw the side of my boob, and that is enough for them to say “oh look at that scene”, but nobody talked about it because the next thing fiam fiam, it’s too much, that’s what I’m saying.

“That kind of scenario where it’s totally necessary. But for a sex scene, I can depict sex without you knowing, or your body being open.

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
News

US arrests wife of Mexico cartel chief, El Chapo, on drug charges

Posted on Author Reporter

  The wife of Mexican drug cartel boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested and charged in the United States on Monday with helping her husband continue to run his drug trafficking cartel while he was behind bars. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a regular attendee at her husband’s high-profile U.S. trial two years ago where […]
News

Abayomi: Why we are vaccinating children against measles

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said that the ongoing campaign and vaccination of five million children against measles in Lagos will be integrated with other services to improve efficiency and effectiveness especially at the primary healthcare level. The Commissioner, who spoke during the flag-off ceremony at Kosofe Local Government, said that measles […]
News

Military on Last Lap of Winning War Against Insurgency – NYN

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Northern Youth Network has condemned in very strong terms a publication credited to the executive director of the Citizens Rights Action for Peace Mr Sani Nurudeen. Convener of Northern Youth Network, Mallam Abdulrahman Ahmed described the publication as unpatriotic and myopic. The Citizens Rights Action for Peace had in a statement called on President Buhari […]

Leave a Reply