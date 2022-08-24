Arts & Entertainments

Actress Nancy Isime stuns in gorgeous dress for the "Obara 'M" movie premiere

Popular Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime, stunned the audience with her outfit at the just concluded movie premier of “Obara ‘M (My Blood).”

FilmOne and FilmTrybe’s forthcoming film, which premiered on Saturday, August 20, had in attendance popular celebrities who came out in style to grace the occasion.

The media personality and Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime, showed up at the event, which was held in Lagos, wearing a breathtaking A-Line Ankara dress, which caught the attention of fans who showered praises.

In the musical film “Obara M,” Oluchi, an aspiring musician, is forced to face her actual nature and past transgressions as a result of the passing of her estranged father. Through their shared love of music, she reunites with her daughter, whom she left behind when she was a child. However, there are reminders of the past everywhere, greed and poor choices threaten to topple them.

Nancy Isime stars in the film alongside top actors Nkem Owoh, Deyemi Okanlawon, Onyeka Onwenu, Bolaji Ogunmola, Ninalowo Bolanle, and Ikponmwosa Gold, with talented musicians  Buchi and The Cavemen.

Nigerian comedian and content creator, Sydney Talker, and fast-rising actress, Darasimi Nadi, also star in the film, which will premiere in cinemas nationwide on August 26, 2022.

 

Reporter

