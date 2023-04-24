Arts & Entertainments

Actress Njamah Finally At Peace As Estranged Lover Arrested (Video)

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah’s estranged lover, Josh Wade has finally been arrested months after tormenting and blackmailing the actress.

The actor’s evil lover was arrested in his residence by the police in Liberia for his series of blackmail on women.

Josh Wade could be seen in handcuffs in a video making rounds on the internet as he arrived at a police station.

It could be recalled that New Telegraph had earlier reported that Empress Njamah had claimed that she met Josh Wade at a time when she was vulnerable and was still grieving the death of her best friend, Ada Ameh

She also claimed that Josh Wade took advantage of her vulnerability, forced her into engagement, recorded several of her nude videos, and tried blackmailing her with them and even domestic violence.

The actress who has been waiting on Justice took to her Instagram story, to express joy over the good news as she’s finally found peace.

In the second video on reposting the video of his arrest, she noted how her God isn’t asleep with a dancing emoji.

She quotes “Our God is not ASLEEP!!”,

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: Renowned scholar, theatre director, Bayo Oduneye, dies at 87

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Okuyeme Renowned theatre scholar, arts administrator, and Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria, Professor Bayo Oduneye, is dead. He was 87 years old. Popularly called ‘Uncle B’, Prof. Oduneye, who is one of Nigeria’s most respected theatre directors and stage managers, and has trained a whole generation of theatre artistes in […]
Arts & Entertainments

Akunna electrifies fans at listening party for debut album

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

From her stellar performance at the Nigerian Idol Season Six, Okechukwu Akunna has broken new ground in her music career as she lights up the world with the first music album launched on August 10, 2022. This puts Akunna on the shortlist of many stars that have emerged from the Nigerian Idol show. The corporate […]
Arts & Entertainments

Tolu Ibitola unveils debut book

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Philanthropist and Public Administrator Tolu Ibitola has debuted his first book, a memoir titled Sprouting: A Biography of My Mind. Chief of Staff to the Ekiti State Government and the second youngest to hold such office in the country, Ibitola—who recently celebrated his fortieth birthday— gives readers a glimpse into the inner workings of his […]

Leave a Comment