Actress Njamah Finally At Peace As Estranged Lover Arrested (Video)

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah’s estranged lover, Josh Wade has finally been arrested months after tormenting and blackmailing the actress.



The actor’s evil lover was arrested in his residence by the police in Liberia for his series of blackmail on women.

Josh Wade could be seen in handcuffs in a video making rounds on the internet as he arrived at a police station.

It could be recalled that New Telegraph had earlier reported that Empress Njamah had claimed that she met Josh Wade at a time when she was vulnerable and was still grieving the death of her best friend, Ada Ameh

She also claimed that Josh Wade took advantage of her vulnerability, forced her into engagement, recorded several of her nude videos, and tried blackmailing her with them and even domestic violence.



The actress who has been waiting on Justice took to her Instagram story, to express joy over the good news as she’s finally found peace.

In the second video on reposting the video of his arrest, she noted how her God isn’t asleep with a dancing emoji.

She quotes “Our God is not ASLEEP!!”,