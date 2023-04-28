Actress Onuoha Lambast Judy Austin For Mourning Yul Edochie’s Son

Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha has slammed Judy Austin, Yul Edochie’s estranged second wife for mourning her husband’s dead son.

It would be recalled that Yul Edochie’s first son, Kambilichukwu died on March 30th after collapsing in school.

Judy Austin who took to her Instagram page to mourn his death has been slammed for doing such an act.

The actress who has been away from Instagram for a few days shared a candlelight photo as she stated that God knows best and also prayed for him to rest in peace.

Actress Georgina questioned why she was mourning him when she wrecked his parents’ home and cause untold emotional damage.

Calling Judy several unprintable names, she questioned why Judy is full of issues.

She went further to note that Judy has never gotten beaten in her life, hence her audacity.

She note “A son that you wrecked his parents’ home and caused untold emotional damage to? Why is this part and incorrigible wrench so full of shit? It’s like they’ve never given that undesirable element a lesson in her life”.

In another post, she wrote, “Only a wench will dare this level of stupidity”.