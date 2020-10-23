Arts & Entertainments

Actress Peggy Ovire ‘Ego Oyinbo’, is a year older

Birthdays are special occasions both for celebrities and their fans. It’s no news that Nollywood actresses go all out to celebrate and make their birthdays special. They also do not fail to share stunning photos on their social media platforms.

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Peggy Ovire, popularly known as ‘Ego Oyinbo’ took to social media to celebrate her birthday. She had already started sharing beautiful pictures on her page days before the date.

In the beautiful photo she shared on her Instagram page, the actress wore a sultry white outfit with silver sequins. She laid on the floor with glitters and balloon decorations.

Meanwhile, Peggy once said that Igbo men are the most unromantic set of men in the world.

It has often been heard that men from the eastern part of Nigeria are more of doers than talkers and this makes them appear unromantic.

Clearly, Ovire also held this belief. She took to her Instagram page to state that Igbo men were the most unromantic set of men in the world

