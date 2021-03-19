Actress Ronke Odusanya celebrates Mothering Sunday with daughter

Popular Yoruba movie actress, Ronke Odusanya, was among the millions of mothers who celebrated Mothering Sunday on March 14, 2021. The actress shared a photo with her adorable daughter and accompanied it with a beautiful caption. She wrote: “Motherhood” – Where all love begins! “Motherhood” – That we won’t trade for anything! “Motherhood” – The best hood to be! Happy Mothering Sunday to ALL mothers. May our labours be favoured.” Recall some weeks ago, a Magistrates Court in Lagos State has ordered that a DNA paternity test be conducted on Ronke Odusanya’s daughter. Odusanya’s baby daddy, Olanrewaju Saheed, through his lawyer, requested the court to order a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of the child, on the grounds of suspicion of infidelity.

Well, Ronke’s Mother’s Day photo with her daughter had some Instagram users pointing out the strong resemblance the little girl shared with her father. Ajoketosinblack wrote: “See Carbon copy ooo one useless man his saying he wants DNA test, boya we shud giv him the go ahead to waste his money… happy Mothering Sunday sisterly “ Another fan tanwakal said: “Honestly this girl is carbon copy of the dad.” Meanwhile, fashion entrepreneur and brand influencer, Laura Ikeji, has reasons to celebrate as she recently clocked 33. The proud mother of two took t o her Instagram page to celebrate with her fans as she revealed her husband gifted her with the sum of N20 million for her birthday.

