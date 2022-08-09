Arts & Entertainments

Actress, singer Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olivia Newton-John, best known for playing Sandy in smash-hit musical Grease, has died aged 73, her family says.

The star died from cancer, her manager told the BBC.

Her husband John Easterling said she “passed away peacefully” at her ranch in California on Monday morning.

An actress and musician, Newton-John achieved commercial success as a country singer and sold millions of records globally.

But it was her role as high school student Sandy in the film adaption of Grease that catapulted her to worldwide fame.

One of the most successful film musicals of all time, it told the story of Sandy’s summer fling with John Travolta’s Danny and the difficulties the relationship encounters. In the end the pair reconciles with Sandy appearing in a tight, black leather outfit.

The film was the biggest box-office hit of 1978, and gave Newton-John three huge hit singles, including You’re The One That I Want and Summer Nights, both performed with co-star John Travolta.

And it was a catalyst for change in both her image and her musical direction – shedding her innocent, country-pop image.

Travolta wrote on Instagram that she “made all of our lives so much better”.

“Your impact was incredible. I love you so much,” he wrote.

“We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!”

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin, who co-starred alongside Newton-John in the 1996 film It’s My Party, called her “the sweetest and brightest light” in a Twitter tribute.

And Dionne Warwick, who recorded a duet with Newton-John in 2006, wrote on Twitter that “another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Vicsoleil: The author, activist and social engineer 

Posted on Author Reporter

    Martin Luther King Jr wrote that: “Somewhere along the way, we must learn that there is nothing greater than to do something for others.” But Victor Beausoleil, majorly known as ‘Vicsoleil’, is not just doing something for others but living for others. There is obviously no word sufficient enough to describe the level […]
Arts & Entertainments

Imo State, still the pride of Highlife –Bobby Michaels

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Bobby Michael’s flair for entertainment is remarkable. He broke into the entertainment world as a musician and super model before carving a niche for himself in Nollywood. He was recently appointed Special Adviser on Entertainment to the Imo State Governor. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, he speaks on his plan to revolutionise entertainment industry […]
Arts & Entertainments

Afroconfusionist: Dance, music collide as Nigerian dancer, others ignite stage in Germany

Posted on Author Our Reporters

All is set for the stage presentation of the contemporary dance piece,’ Afroconfusionist’, at the Hamburger Sprechwerk Theatre, Germany, from Friday April 29 to Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Afroconfusionist’ is an open exploration of the term Afro – its roots and its manifold overlays with contradictory attributions in today’s world. Together with a team of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica