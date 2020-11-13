Actress Uche Elendu recounts near-death birth experience

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu, has recounted her she narrowly escaped death during the delivery of her daughter. The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, as part of activities to mark her daughter, Chizuterem’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life, my big baby, my first fruit, my bunch of talents, the destined Star, my pride. By this time 12 years ago I was fighting a battle with principalities and powers, fighting with dead people I recognized, the doctors and nurses had lost hope, only the Lord could possibly have saved me and brought me back after 5 hours,” she wrote.

“Thanks to my doctor that dropped his surgical equipment and picked up his bible and started praying in the theater @uzomaosuji God bless you, sir,🙏 that’s why when I praise God, I do it without caring where I am and who is watching, there’s nothing that can move me, cos I have been in the war front and my Warrior, the strongest and mighty man in Battle delivered me.” She went on to narrate how her daughter who initially came out breathless was aided by a nurse who ‘breathe life’ into her

